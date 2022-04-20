Season 2 of HBO Max's hit series The Sex Lives of College Girls is now officially in production

Mindy Kaling Shares Snap From the First Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 Table Read

School is back in session!

The Sex Lives of College Girls began production on its second season on Tuesday with the HBO Max series' cast and creatives gathering for their first table read!

Series co-creator Mindy Kaling gave fans a glimpse into the kickoff, sharing a handful of pictures from the big day.

"Back at Essex College with these baddies," Kaling, 42, wrote. "@thesexlivesofcollegegirls Season 2 table read time!"

In the first pic in Kaling's gallery, series leads Pauline Chalamet (Kimberly), Amrit Kaur (Bela), Reneé Rapp (Leighton) and Alyah Chanelle Scott (Whitney) posed alongside a few of their costars.

Another photo showed the foursome together during a more candid moment. Kaling and co-creator Justin Noble were seen in a third shot, smiling next to one one another.

"Welcome to Season Two!" a banner seen in the carousel's last spot read.

One face was of course absent from the table read: Gavin Leatherwood.

Just last month, the actor — who starred in the first season as Nico Murray, Nico, Leighton's brother and Kimberly's love interest — announced that he wouldn't be returning for another season, pointing to his interest in diversifying his career.

Even without Leatherwood, the season 2 table read looked lively.

Rapp shared two TikTok videos that show her and her costars playful off-screen dynamic. The first showed the group dancing around the set to Rapp's upcoming song "Tattoos." They also made their own hilarious version of TikTok's "pass the phone" meme.

The Sex Lives of College Girls premiered in November 2021. The show follows four mismatched college roommates as they navigate their newfound independence while attending the fictional Essex College in Vermont.

A season 2 renewal was announced that December.

"We are delighted that this comic, honest portrayal of the college condition has resonated for everyone, whether they had sex in college or not," Sarah Aubrey, HBO head of original content, said in a statement at the time. "We can't wait to see where these uniquely complex yet relatable characters will go next."

Kaling previously opened up about her inspiration behind the show, saying she wanted to highlight the unique experience college provides.

"What I love about the college experience is that there's no other time in your life when you're randomly assigned to live with people you did not choose," she told AV Club upon the show's debut. "You're away from home for the first time. There's so much expectation and so many aspirations. People go to college and want to reinvent themselves."

"Writing a show about, well, the sex lives of college girls was kind of titillating and exciting," Kaling added. "I was not interested in writing about a repressed young Asian woman. I wanted to do a sex-positive show with women who, even though they are very different from each other, have an unabashed attitude toward sexuality and excitement about their adventurous lives."