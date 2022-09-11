Peyton Manning Scrambles to Become Next Santa in Disney+ 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer

Peyton Manning's attempt to move to the North Pole isn't the touchdown he thought it would be.

On Sunday, Disney revealed the new teaser trailer for the upcoming Disney+ limited series, The Santa Clauses, which features Tim Allen reprising his iconic role as Santa and Peyton Manning looking to fill in some jolly boots. The D23-revealed clip shows Allen announcing to all of his elves and North Pole pals that things are about to change this Christmastime.

"For the good of Christmas, for the good of my family, I Santa Clause have decided to retire," Allen says in the clip, before asking if a grief counselor is on hand to console the not-to-happy elves at his workshop.

The trailer then shows Manning as he tries to do his best Santa impression, in an effort to rub it "in [Tom] Brady's face." At one point, his "ho ho ho" even turns into a "ho ho Omaha."

Allen was first revealed to return to his popular character back in January when Disney announced the upcoming series, which will follow Scott Calvin as he deals with the pains of plotting his retirement at 65. Even Santa needs a break.

"In the Disney+ series, Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can't be Santa forever," the streaming service said in a press release. "He's starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he's got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole."

The series will be executive produced by Allen with 30 Rock's Jack Burditt taking reigns as showrunner. Allen first started spreading Christmas cheer in the original film in 1994, before closing off his run temporarily with 2006's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. The Santa Clause earned over $189 million worldwide and over $144 million in the U.S.

When Allen surprised the audience at D23 with the trailer, he was asked why he'd choose now to reprise the role, to which he jokingly responded with "you people made me." Of course, that wasn't entirely true.

"We thought about this for a long time and I said, 'I love The Santa Clause so much, the only way I do this [is if] you can somehow — I'm an old Marvel superhero guy — answer some of the background,'" Allen said. "... They answered the question I always wondered, how come the elves weren't worried that I showed up as Santa Claus at the North Pole the first time? And what happened to the guy that slid off the roof?"

Well, it seems Allen got his answer, because The Santa Clauses arrives on the streaming platform on Nov. 16, just in time for the holiday season. The series will launch with its first two episodes.