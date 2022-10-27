Tim Allen felt nothing but joy as he stepped back into the Santa suit for Disney+'s highly anticipated upcoming series, The Santa Clauses.

Set nearly 30 years after 1994's The Santa Clause, the new series follows Scott Calvin (Allen) as he struggles to balance his duties as Father Christmas and being an actual father — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the official trailer and poster.

After discovering a way to retire as Santa Claus, Scott steps down from his post and tries to readjust to life in the real world with his family. However, things quickly go awry as his replacement quickly "destroys Christmas spirit."

"I retired too soon. I hired the wrong guy," Scott says in the clip as he enlists his family to return to the North Pole.

While the new series promises to put a merry twist on the beloved tale viewers all know and love, it will also be super nostalgic for fans of the original franchise as several cast members return.

As previously announced, Elizabeth Mitchell is back as Carol (a.k.a. Mrs. Claus) while David Krumholtz is set to reprise his fan-favorite role as head elf Bernard. Eric Lloyd, who played Scott's son Charlie throughout the first three films, also makes an appearance in the trailer.

"To be on set again with so many of the original cast (more to come eventually) was like seeing family again," Allen, 69, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It's almost as if time had stood still other than my age. I look younger now in the Santa makeup than I do out of it."

Additionally, Austin Kane and Elizabeth Allen-Dick (Allen's real-life daughter) join the cast as Scott and Carol's grown-up children.

Ahead of filming, Allen says he gave his daughter some special advice about the importance of teamwork on set. "The advice I gave to my daughter Elizabeth is that the writers, producers and crew have the most important roles on a production," he recalls. "Being an actor is a wonderful craft but we are just a part of a teamwork experience."

In addition to some familiar faces, you can expect a few fan cameos throughout. In the teaser trailer shown at D23, Peyton Manning interviews to be the new Santa.

"I am a huge football fan so the scenes with Manning were surreal," Allen says of working with the football star. "I was in full Santa gear and in character so Tim Allen never had the chance to be a fan. The dude is too tall and too funny!"

Of his iconic role as Santa, Allen adds that "it is absolutely humbling" to be able to step back into the role after all this time. "Walking on set the first day it was wonderful to watch the faces of kids and adults wide-eyed and smiling. It reminds me how this movie magic works."

Besides starring in the series, Allen will also serve as an executive producer while 30 Rock's Jack Burditt will be the showrunner.

The Santa Clause first premiered in 1994, earning over $189 million around the world and over $144 million in the U.S. It was then followed by two successful sequels, The Santa Clause 2 in 2002 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause in 2006.

The Santa Clauses will release its first two episodes on Disney+ beginning Nov. 16.