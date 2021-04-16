Police tell PEOPLE that there were possibly one to two male suspects, but had no other description of the shooter or shooters

LAPD Responds to Report of Shooting Near the Set of The Rookie in Los Angeles

Production on the set of The Rookie was interrupted on Tuesday when shots were fired in the area.

The Los Angeles Police Department tells PEOPLE that they received a call at 2:56 pm of a possible shooting at a film location of The Rookie at Hartford Avenue and West 5th, which is near downtown Los Angeles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Officers responded and canvassed the area for a possible shooter suspect, but didn't find anyone, the LAPD tells PEOPLE, adding that there have been no reported injuries or hits at this time.

A source tells PEOPLE the shooting occurred nearby to the area where production was shooting and confirms that no one was injured.

Police say that there were possibly one to two male suspects, but had no other description of the shooter or shooters.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Rookie, which is currently filming its third season, stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan. The series follows Nolan as the LAPD's oldest rookie officer and is based on the real-life story of LAPD Officer William Norcross, who joined the force in his 40s.

The shooting happened as the production team was in the midst of moving filming locations, according to The Hollywood Reporter.