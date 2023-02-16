Annie Wersching Honored by 'The Rookie' with Touching On-Screen Tribute After Her Death

The Rookie latest episode on Tuesday included an emotional shout-out to late actress Annie Wersching.

During the ABC hour-long drama's Valentine's Day broadcast, a message of remembrance aired alongside a photo of Wersching, who was a recurring guest star on The Rookie before she died in January at the age of 45 after being diagnosed with cancer.

"In loving memory," the message read, before stating her name.

Wersching played Rosalind Dyer on The Rookie, a fictional convicted serial killer. She first appeared in season 2 and 3 of the show before returning in for a season 5 episode in October, where her character's storyline ended when she was shot in the head with a sniper.

After the news broke of Wersching's death in late January, the show's official Twitter account shared that those involved in the program were "deeply saddened" by the loss.

"Annie's light both on and off screen will always be remembered & our thoughts are with her loved ones," the tweet read. "The Feb. 14 episode of The Rookie will be dedicated to her memory."

The actress — who also starred in Star Trek: Picard, Bosch and Timeless and was a mother of three children — was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Her husband Stephen Full told Deadline that her death left a "cavernous hole in the soul of this family."

"But she left us the tools to fill it," Full shared. "She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn't require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. 'Go find it. It's everywhere.' And find it we shall."

Full's statement continued: "As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye, my Buddie. 'I love you, little family…' "

Wersching got her start on-screen with appearances in films such as Bruce Almighty and series such as Star Trek: Enterprise, Charmed and Supernatural, before eventually earning a recurring role as Renee Walker in the series 24.

In 2013, Wersching did motion capture and voice work in the PlayStation game The Last of Us — which has since spawned a hit HBO series of the same name. She also played the role of the Borg Queen on Star Trek: Picard.

A GoFundMe page for Wersching's family has since earned more than $228,000 of a now $250,000 goal, as costars continue to share tributes on social media. Vampires Diaries actor Paul Wesley, Kiefer Sutherland of 24, and Star Wars legend Mark Hamill are among those who have paid their respects.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Annie Wersching. She was a wonderful and talented person I was lucky enough to know. Please consider contributing to the GoFundMe page set up in her name," Wesley wrote.

Actress Annie Wersching has died at the age of 45. David Livingston/Getty

Her Timeless co-star Abigail Spencer also shared a beautiful post about her friend on Instagram.

"My darling @anniewersching 💔," she began. "The best scene partner. My arch #Timeless nemesis, where we could barely keep a straight face. This is a devastating loss to our community. She was the backbone of many of your favorite shows & ours. The ringer. When you needed someone to come in and kick ass or elevate a storyline or your lifeline: call Annie. This is so hard… Steve… no words. Sending you & the boys heaps of love & support."

Neil Druckmann, co-president of Naughty Dog — the game company behind The Last of Us — shared a tribute of his own to Wersching on Twitter. "Just found out my dear friend, Annie Wersching, passed away," he wrote. "We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones."