Marie Osmond is music royalty on and off the screen.

This holiday season, the singer and actress, 60, will star in one of Lifetime’s upcoming 28 Christmas films, The Road Home for Christmas — and PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek!

After Lindsay (Marla Sokoloff) and rival musician Wes (Rob Mayes) — who perform in a dueling piano show — find themselves without a gig on Christmas Eve, they decide to road-trip to their neighboring hometowns together. During the drive, they find themselves surrounded by Santa conventioneers, saving a Christmas nativity play and braving a massive snowstorm.

But perhaps most exciting of all is the opportunity for Lindsay to perform onstage in Nashville with Cassie (Osmond).

In The Road Home for Christmas sneak peek, A-list singer Cassie (Osmond) gives Lindsay (Sokoloff) the chance of a lifetime. Upon finding superfan Lindsay playing one of her songs at the piano, Cassie offers her the opportunity to be a backup singer.

“Wouldn’t you know it, one of my background singers woke up with a little tickle in her throat,” Cassie says. “Why don’t you take her place this evening?”

Stunned, Lindsay doesn’t know what to say.

“You said you know all my songs,” Cassie says to Lindsay.

“Yes, but I’ve never sung them in front of a crowd before,” Lindsay tells her music idol.

Despite Lindsay’s hesitation and fears, Cassie has the perfect answer.

“No excuses,” she tells Lindsay. “Just say yes.”

The Road Home for Christmas premieres on Saturday, Oct. 26. at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.