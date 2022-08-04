'The Resort' 's Cristin Milioti Says She's Still Recognized for Her One '30 Rock' Episode: 'Makes Me Chuckle'

Cristin Milioti never thought her single guest appearance on 30 Rock would be so memorable for fans, but more than a decade later, she's still getting recognized for the 2011 role.

"I played a new writer that Liz Lemon [Tina Fey] hired," Milioti tells PEOPLE of her character on the series, which ran from 2006 to 2013 and was loosely based on Fey's own experience at Saturday Night Live.

"She talks in this sexy baby voice, wears hot pants and knee socks to work and sucks on lollipops," Milioti continues. "Basically, Liz Lemon tries to teach her how to be a feminist."

Milioti — who stars next in Peacock's new dark comedy The Resort — has also appeared in How I Met Your Mother, Palm Springs, Fargo, Black Mirror and The Wolf of Wall Street among others, but fans still remind her of her role on 30 Rock.

"It was my wildest dream, because that was my favorite show and still is one of my favorite shows of all time," she says. "But I have this very extreme sexy baby voice in it. So just every once in a blue moon, someone will come up to me and do that voice and it just really makes me chuckle."

Besides playing memorable roles, Milioti has also gotten the chance to cross paths with dozens of talented actors throughout her career — something she feels incredibly fortunate about.

"I think almost every project I worked on, there has been someone who has helped in some way, especially when I was younger or inspired me in some way," she explains. "I've gotten to work with some unbelievable actors who just literally by sharing a set with them, I've been able to learn a bunch."

"I've also been very lucky that I really haven't worked with any rotten apples," she adds. "Everyone has been incredibly kind and professional."

In Peacock's The Resort, Milioti plays the role of Emma while William Jackson Harper portrays her onscreen husband, Noah.

The dark comedy follows the married couple as they get pulled into a mystery that took place 15 years earlier while celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary on the Mayan Riviera.

The Resort is streaming now on Peacock.