The Real's Adrienne Houghton Speaks Out About Tamar Braxton: 'Pray for Her in Real Life'
Adrienne Houghton said "reaching out to somebody in real life is important," rather than only sending thoughts and prayers on social media
Adrienne Houghton is opting for private prayers for Tamar Braxton as she recovers from a recent hospitalization.
On Tuesday, the Cheetah Girls alum, 36, addressed her former The Real co-host's health scare while catching up with fans on her live-stream, Ask Adrienne LIVE. Houghton said that every single aspect of her personal life "isn't for social media."
"I know there was a lot of questions, coming on here specifically about Tamar, and I just think for me, everything isn't for Instagram, everything isn't for social media, and I know you guys know that," she said. "I think it's important to know that real life is so much more important than social media."
"So for me," she continued, "I hold myself to a higher standard in real life than I do on social media."
Houghton continued on to say that Braxton's hospitalization is a "really delicate situation" and asked for genuine prayers offline from fans.
"I absolutely think that we all should be praying for her, but not praying for her on social media posts," said Houghton. "Pray for her in real life. So that, to me, is important; reaching out to somebody in real life is important."
The Blast and TMZ previously reported that Braxton, 43, was found unresponsive in her room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles on July 16. According to The Blast, she was found by her boyfriend David Adefeso. (Adefeso has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.)
A rep for Braxton told PEOPLE on Tuesday that she "has been transferred to another facility for further evaluation and treatment. Out of respect for Tamar's privacy and that of her family, no additional information is available at this time."
"The outpouring of support that Tamar has received is a testament to the light that she brings to people," the rep added.
Amanda Seales, another alum from around the co-host table of The Real, wrote on Instagram that she's "sending love" to Braxton amid her recovery. Seales, 39, announced last month that she's leaving the talk show after six months in the role. Seales never overlapped with Braxton on the day-time series.
“Sending love to #tamarbraxton 💗,” Seales wrote on Instagram, alongside a screenshot of an article about Seales suffering a nervous breakdown earlier this year. “Listen here, s--- was a doozie. I am good now because I am surrounded by good people. Period. Let go of anyone or anything that disrupts or does not assist in the attainment of your peace. AND CHECK ON YOUR STRONG FRIENDS!!!!!!!! ✊🏽❤️💪🏽.”
On July 16, Braxton and Adefeso's show Coupled & Quarantined, which they live-stream on YouTube, did not air as planned that night. Instead, the channel posted a video statement announcing that the show had been postponed as Braxton was "under the weather and not feeling well."
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told PEOPLE that officers responded to a call around 9:45 p.m. that night at the hotel's location in regards to an individual who had a medical emergency. The spokesperson said that the individual was transported to the hospital.
Braxton's hospitalization unfolded hours after WE tv debuted the new trailer for her series, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!, which explores the star's journey with motherhood, love and her career as she records a new album.
In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for WE tv said: "Tamar Braxton has been part of the WE tv family for nearly a decade. We are keeping her and her family in our thoughts and prayers and joining with her fans sending strength and healing at this difficult time."