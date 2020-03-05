The Real World: New Orleans Castmates Kelley Wolf and Danny Roberts Reunite 20 Years Later

Image zoom MTV/Photofest

This is the true story of two strangers picked to live in a mansion who are still hanging out 20 years later.

Kelley Wolf and Danny Roberts from The Real World: New Orleans — the ninth season of MTV’s long-running groundbreaking reality TV franchise, which aired in 2000 — have proven that they’re still close friends two decades after their time on the show.

Wolf, 43, and Roberts, 42, are currently traveling together in Ghent, Belgium, and posting adorable photos and tributes along the way.

“One of my first true loves but… not that way y’all!” Wolf wrote alongside a photo of the two of them. “This boy stole my heart and my forever friendship in New Orleans many years ago.”

“When I reflect on that whirlwind experience I know the true plan was really for he and I to cross paths,” Wolf continued. “When the world struggled to understand him, I could SEE and FEEL this magical unicorn. Danny has magic in him. It’s rare. He is my brother forever. I will totally ‘mom arm’ you if you try and hurt him and he would take you out like a spider monkey if you threw a grenade my way. It is true love. True. Friend. Forever. ⠀

“Love you Danny Boy!” she concluded. “I’m so happy to share life moments with you! Today and always.”

“This is the best,” Wolf’s husband, Party of Five and Nancy Drew actor Scott Wolf, wrote in the comments. On a post on Roberts’ page, the star wrote, “Hope y’all are having A BALL.”

The travel buddies headed to Paris on Thursday.

Roberts, who now has a daughter, is often remembered as the handsome gay man who became something of a poster child for the movement against the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy that banned gays from openly serving in the military. At the time of his season, in 2000, he was dating an officer, and MTV obscured the boyfriend’s face to protect him from being discharged (which happened to more than 1,200 service members that year).

In 2018, Roberts revealed to Entertainment Weekly that he has been living with HIV since 2011. “I had so many negative feelings I was forced to face,” he says. “I’ve been on such a journey to overcome that.”

“[Wolf] is my life sister,” Roberts also said at the time. “She was one of the first people I turned to and talked to. She has been strong and helped me through this.”

Wolf, who was then Kelley Limp, famously dated a doctor during the season and often spent time with him and away from her roommates. She and her actor husband were married in 2004 and have three children.