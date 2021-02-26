The original cast of MTV's The Real World reunites for the new series premiering March 4 on Paramount+

The Real World Homecoming: New York Trailer Teases Loads of Tears and Someone Walking Out

The seven former strangers from the original cast of The Real World are about to find out what happens when people stop being polite and start getting real... "All. Over. Again."

So says Heather B. Gardner in the newly released trailer for The Real World Homecoming: New York. The new series sees the former roommates moving into their original apartment 29 years after they filmed the groundbreaking reality series for MTV in 1992.

"We're back, 30 years later!" says Rebecca Blasband.

But after a toast and a couple rounds of pool, the tears start flowing.

"What was it like after you had come out on the show?" Heather asks Norman Korpi, who became one of the first openly gay stars on TV when the show first aired.

"It was hard," he says, choking up. "My friends left me."

"He represents what we all need to be, which is love," Kevin Powell says with tears streaming down his face.

"It's 29 years later, and we're still having the same conversations," notes Julie (Oliver) Gentry in a confessional interview.

When the conversation turns to race, the trailer teases a symmetry between Rebecca and Kevin's argument in 1992 and their reunion in 2021.

"Things haven't changed," Norman says.

"Yeah, it's changed. It's gotten worse!" says Andre Comeau.

Moments later, it seems one of the cast members bails on the show.

"Sometimes things fall apart before they can get better," Eric Nies says.

"It was crazy," Julie told PEOPLE of the reunion in this week's issue. "I kept saying, 'This is a real brain f---.' And it really just was. Everyone looks older, but we're in that same room with the same kind of conversations happening."

"Here we are, full circle again," Eric said. "There's a bigger reason behind all of this, and it will unfold. And I have the same exact feeling that I did 29 years ago."