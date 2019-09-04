The Real's Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

PEOPLE confirmed last week that Jeannie Mai and Jeezy were dating after months of speculation
Jeannie Mai and Jeezy have taken the next big step in their relationship: they’re Instagram official!
On Wednesday, The Real co-host and the rapper shared their first Instagram photos with one another, less than a week after PEOPLE confirmed the two are dating.
In Mai’s post, the couple was all smiles together on a beach as Jeezy, 41, wrapped his arms around Mai, 40, with the ocean behind them.
“$—…hello Hunnay took on a whole new meaning 🥴😏,” the TV host captioned her photo.
RELATED: The Real‘s Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Are Officially Dating
Jeezy shared another photo of the pair to his own Instagram page; in the snap, he wrapped his arm around Mai as the two opted for all-white outfits.
“She love when I talk dat fly $—… 🤫 #wcw,” Jeezy wrote.
Several days prior to PEOPLE confirming that the two were dating, Mai joined Jeezy for a date night at the inaugural SnoBall Gala to raise funds for his non-profit, Street Dreamz.
“The couple walked into the event arm-in-arm and were all smiles through the night,” a rep for Jeezy told PEOPLE.
Mai supported her man from the audience as he received his second Phoenix Award for his contributions to Atlanta’s youth — and celebrated the release of his latest album, TM 104: Legend of the Snowman.
RELATED: Jeannie Mai Confirms She’s ‘Having a Good Time’ with Young Jeezy But Is Currently ‘Multi-Dating’
Mai and Jeezy sparked romance rumors in January when Malika Haqq shared a photo of them together alongside herself and then-boyfriend O.T. Genasis, plus Lori Harvey and singer Trey Songz.
On an episode of The Real the following week, Mai revealed to the audience and her co-hosts that she had been spending a lot of quality time with the rapper.
“Jeezy and I hang out,” she said. “He’s very special to me, so we don’t really have a label to define what it is we’re doing. We’re just having a good time together.”
Jeezy is Mai’s first relationship since her split from estranged husband Freddy Harteis after 10 years of marriage.