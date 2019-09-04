The Real's Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy have taken the next big step in their relationship: they’re Instagram official!

On Wednesday, The Real co-host and the rapper shared their first Instagram photos with one another, less than a week after PEOPLE confirmed the two are dating.

In Mai’s post, the couple was all smiles together on a beach as Jeezy, 41, wrapped his arms around Mai, 40, with the ocean behind them.

“$—…hello Hunnay took on a whole new meaning 🥴😏,” the TV host captioned her photo.

RELATED: The Real‘s Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Are Officially Dating

Jeezy shared another photo of the pair to his own Instagram page; in the snap, he wrapped his arm around Mai as the two opted for all-white outfits.

“She love when I talk dat fly $—… 🤫 #wcw,” Jeezy wrote.

Several days prior to PEOPLE confirming that the two were dating, Mai joined Jeezy for a date night at the inaugural SnoBall Gala to raise funds for his non-profit, Street Dreamz.

“The couple walked into the event arm-in-arm and were all smiles through the night,” a rep for Jeezy told PEOPLE.

Mai supported her man from the audience as he received his second Phoenix Award for his contributions to Atlanta’s youth — and celebrated the release of his latest album, TM 104: Legend of the Snowman.

Image zoom Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Will Cotton

RELATED: Jeannie Mai Confirms She’s ‘Having a Good Time’ with Young Jeezy But Is Currently ‘Multi-Dating’

Mai and Jeezy sparked romance rumors in January when Malika Haqq shared a photo of them together alongside herself and then-boyfriend O.T. Genasis, plus Lori Harvey and singer Trey Songz.

On an episode of The Real the following week, Mai revealed to the audience and her co-hosts that she had been spending a lot of quality time with the rapper.

“Jeezy and I hang out,” she said. “He’s very special to me, so we don’t really have a label to define what it is we’re doing. We’re just having a good time together.”

Jeezy is Mai’s first relationship since her split from estranged husband Freddy Harteis after 10 years of marriage.