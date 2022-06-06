Watch Taylor Armstrong Inadvertently Recreate Her Infamous Cat Meme in RHUGT Season 2 Clip

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club features an all-star cast of former Housewives stars visiting Blue Stone Manor in Great Barrington, Massachusetts

Hold on to your purses: The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club has a new clip!

During the second annual MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED on Sunday, fans got a sneak peek into the dramatic sophomore season of the Real Housewives spinoff.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Judge, 54, Medley, 57, and Armstrong, 50, introduced the clip together during the awards show.

In the new clip, Armstrong is seen fighting with Glanville, 49, at the dinner table. As Armstrong screams, Glanville says in a confessional, "Taylor is literally yelling at me, but all I can think about in my head is the stupid cat meme," referencing the meme of the RHOBH star that went viral a few years ago.

"These women are nuts," says Parks, 48, after witnessing their messy fight.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the first trailer for the show, which released last month, fans got a taste of what to look forward to.

Instead of taking a trip to a luxury villa in the Turks and Caicos like the first Ultimate Girls Trip installment, this trip will see these reality TV veterans visiting a treasured location in Bravo history: Medley's sprawling Blue Stone Manor estate in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

The site has been the setting to a sea of memorable moments during Medley's time on RHONY (see: "I cooked, I cleaned, I made it nice!"), and judging from the trailer, appears to once again host a handful of delicious drama and rowdy fun.

"Blue Stone Manor is a very special place," Medley says in the clip. "If you enter those doors, something happens."

As shown in the trailer, the ex-Housewives will let loose on the property, as they participate in obstacle courses, a speakeasy dinner, afternoon tea, a hot-air balloon ride, some sort of musical singalong, a naughty pajama sleepover and what Glanville refers to as "a naked party."

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, Taylor Armstrong attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV) Credit: Rich Polk/Getty

Of course, there are also plenty of squabbles. In the trailer alone, we see Glanville and Judge — who have publicly traded barbs before — tell one another to "shut the f--- up" at the dining room table; Zarin and Parks break down in tears; Armstrong quip, "Don't be a liar" to Glanville, who then storms off; Judge call someone an "effing bitch" during a heated argument, and Medley describe one of her houseguests as having "the face of an angel and the mouth of a serpent."

The first season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip debuted on Peacock last November. It starred Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer and Kyle Richards. All episodes are currently streaming on Peacock.