Bravo Premieres The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — and the Women Are Already Fighting

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are kicking things off with a bang!

On Wednesday, Bravo premiered the latest installment in the popular Housewives franchise. The first episode introduced viewers to the exclusive social circle of Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah — and it turns out, there are already a few cracks in the ice among the group.

The first sign of trouble came when Lisa claimed she didn't remember attending college with Heather. "I went to lunch last week with Heather," Jen said while talking to Lisa. "I didn't know you guys had known each other, had gone to school, and have known each other for 20 years."

"I don't really remember her from school. I don't remember her. I always lived off-campus, but I used to hear stories. I think she was the one who was like 'honor-code, what?' " said Lisa as she mimicked someone lifting their shirt to flash their breasts. "She was fun."

When Jen later recalled the conversation to Heather, who previously said she had "years of history" with Lisa, she was both shocked and offended.

"I'm not significant enough to be remembered and be a factor," said Heather. "That's what I always feel from her, this dismissal."

"To say that she doesn't remember me from college is just a weird thing to lie about," Heather added during a confessional interview. "I definitely think Lisa thinks she's better than me. It's like she's ashamed to be my friend. ... It's a diss and she's doing that because she's a bitch."

And Heather got really upset when Jen told her about the "honor-code" comment. "That is a complete lie and a dig," said Heather. "For Lisa to accuse me of flashing people at [Brigham Young University] is deeply offensive."

Later during the episode, Lisa and Heather crossed paths at a party — for fellow housewife Meredith, thrown by Jen — where they blew each other off.

But the real drama occurred between Jen and Mary. The two had a heated confrontation at the party after Mary said Jen smelled like "hospital" after she visited her sick aunt.

Mary first hinted at the tension between the two women while at lunch with Whitney, saying she didn't expect to be invited to Jen's party.

"Jen and I used to be good until I said [she] smelled like a hospital," she said, adding that she almost got sick while hugging Jen after she had just come from a hospital. "I have a very sensitive smell for hospitals and it takes me to a very dark place. I can smell it anywhere."

Jen, who said she was visiting her aunt who had to have both legs amputated, was offended by the comment and decided to confront Mary at her party.

"Mary knew what I was dealing with," she said. "For her to say those comments to me, you're just flat out being mean."

At the party, the two women sat down to discuss their issues — but things quickly took a turn for the worse.

Mary explained that after undergoing a series of surgeries when she was younger, she had developed a phobia of the hospital, specifically the smell. But Jen still found her comment insensitive.

"Take accountability for your words and your actions and apologize to me," Jen said during a confessional interview. "But she can't do it."

"I don't know what you want me to do about your aunt — her legs are gone," said Mary in her own interview. "Why are you getting your legs cut off at 60? That means your diet's bad. She didn't eat right, like drink water."

After the women couldn't seem to get on the same page, Jen eventually stormed off.

"That hurt me," Jen told Mary before tearing up and walking away.

"Bitch don't f------ disrespect my f------ family," she said behind closed doors.