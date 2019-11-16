The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City! Bravo Announces Newest Housewives Franchise at BravoCon

It’s official! There’s a new Housewives show on the way!

Andy Cohen announced the premiere of the latest installment of the popular franchise: The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City!

“We’ve always tried to choose a city that has completely unique personalities and we also try to throw a little curveball now and then. Pick somewhere you weren’t expecting,” said Cohen. “We are very excited to travel to Salt Lake City, Utah!”

Cohen promised fans that the new location would provide plenty of unexpected entertainment.

“You didn’t see it coming but I have to tell you, in Utah, you have the majesty of the mountains, the Mormon religion, an exclusive community of people who have very successful businesses who live in their own universe,” he said. “It is gorgeous and I think you’re going to be really surprised and intrigued by the group of women we’ve found.”

The announcement was made Saturday at BravoCon, Bravo’s first-ever convention.

The Real Housewives franchise kicked off in March 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The Real Housewives of New York City and The Real Housewives of Atlanta followed in 2008; The Real Housewives of New Jersey in 2009; The Real Housewives of D.C. in 2010; The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2010; The Real Housewives of Miami in 2011; and The Real Housewives of Potomac and The Real Housewives of Dallas — both in 2016.

Of all of them, only RHODC and RHOM have been canceled.

In an official announcement statement regarding the new installment, Bravo explained, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City takes viewers into an undiscovered world that is about so much more than religion, although the Mormon church is undeniably ingrained in the culture. In the majestic mountains of Utah is a hidden social circle made up of successful women who have created their own paradise filled with luxury homes, shopping sprees and multi-million-dollar businesses and brands. With Hollywood’s exclusive Sundance Film Festival in their backyards, these Type-A power-brokers are accustomed to rubbing elbows with A-listers and what party list you are on means everything. They have mastered running wildly successful enterprises by day and enjoy après ski at the finest resorts by night, all the while raising extraordinary and unconventional families.

“Here perfection is not an aspiration, it’s a mandate. They hold themselves and each other to an extremely high standard and never hold back when things go sideways, but lord knows they are always there for each other when they need it most.”