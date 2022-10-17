Everything to Know About 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season 14

Bravo is completely revamping The Real Housewives of New York City with a brand-new cast

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 17, 2022 03:16 PM
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- "BravoCon: Andys Mystery Door Episode 19168 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ubah Hassan, Jenna Lyons, Erin Lichy, Andy Cohen, Sai De Silva, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield
Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

Get ready for another season of The Real Housewives of New York City.

During a taping of Watch What Happens Live at BravoCon 2022, the brand-new cast members were announced, and they're already causing a stir.

Following RHONY's 13th season — which starred Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney and newcomer Eboni K. Williams — it was revealed by Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen that the show would be starting from scratch when it came to its cast.

"This is a major casting search," Cohen told Variety in March, adding at the time that RHONY was at a "crossroads."

"We are quite literally looking for who will be the new Real Housewives of New York City! And I think this represents a tremendous opportunity for a rebirth of the show," he told the publication. "What we're looking for is everything that makes a great Housewife: fun, opinionated, successful, aspirational women who represent a side of New York that we want to see more of."

From the new cast to the tentative release date, here's everything to know about the upcoming season of RHONY.

Who is in the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City season 14?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Ubah Hassan attends Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 12: Jenna Lyons attends W Magazine 50th Anniversary presented By Lexus at Shun Lee on October 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for W Magazine); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Lizzy Savetsky attends Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits And Fleishigs Magazine Host A Spirited Night Of Cocktails on September 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Fleishigs Magazine)
Ubah Hassan, Jenna Lyons and Lizzy Savetsky. Gotham/FilmMagic; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty for W Magazine; Sean Zanni/Getty for Fleishigs Magazine

The new cast includes people from a range of backgrounds, including fashion designers, models, social media influencers, and more. The official cast includes Jenna Lyons (above, center), Jessel Taank, Ubah Hassan (left), Lizzy Savetsky (right), Sai De Silva and Erin Dana Lichy.

What will The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 be about?

According to a press release from Bravo, the show will chronicle the women as they "run in the same social circles, thriving in one of the most diverse and electric cities in the world. From fashion and real estate, to philanthropy and social influence, these women have made their mark in NYC and will now share their lives as they juggle careers, family life and jam-packed social calendars in the city that never sleeps."

When does The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 start filming?

BRAVOCON -- Right the Relationship Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Austen Kroll, Vicki Gunvalson, Heather Gay -- (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Bravo via Getty Images)
Heidi Gutman/Bravo/getty

Production on the series is set to begin in the fall of 2022.

When will The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 premiere?

Though an official release date hasn't been announced yet, Bravo confirmed that the new season will premiere in 2023 during BravoCon.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Ubah Hassan attends Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 12: Jenna Lyons attends W Magazine 50th Anniversary presented By Lexus at Shun Lee on October 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for W Magazine); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Lizzy Savetsky attends Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits And Fleishigs Magazine Host A Spirited Night Of Cocktails on September 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Fleishigs Magazine)
'The' 'Real Housewives of New York City' Season 14's All-New Cast Announced: Meet the Ladies
Luann de Lesseps attends the launch party for the book "Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It" at Capitale on October 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) ; Sonja Morgan attends the 2015 amfAR Inspiration Gala New York at Spring Studios on June 16, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan's 'RHONY' Spin-Off, 'Welcome to Crappie Lake', Will Premiere in 2023
ew Season Press Junket in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2022 -- Pictured: Andy Cohen, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Bravo
Andy Cohen Promises 'RHONY' : 'Legacy' Will Be the 'Best of All Possible Worlds for 'RHONY' Fans'
Leah McSweeney's Pink Cone Top at BravoCon. Michael Gioia /People
'RHONY' Star Leah McSweeney Turns Heads in Hot Pink Metallic Cone Top at BravoCon 2022
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon Battle of the Sexes Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Arianna Madix and Mya Allen -- (Photo by: Monica Schipper/Bravo via Getty Images)
BravoCon 2022: All the Housewives and Bravo Stars Stopping by the Fan Convention
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 3 Clip Shown at BravoCon Teases All the Drama
PEOPLE.comPEOPLE.com Jill Zarin Says a Potential Reunion with Dorinda Medley on RHONY: Legacy 'Could Be Very Ugly'
Jill Zarin Says a Potential Reunion with Dorinda Medley on 'RHONY: Legacy' 'Could Be Very Ugly'
Bravocon Andy Cohen, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Denise Richards,Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp
Everything to Know About BravoCon 2022, Including When It Is and Who Is Going to Be There
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY
Bravo Rebooting 'Real Housewives of New York City' — Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps and More Out
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
When in Thailand! Peacock Reveals First Cast Photo of ''Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3' '
Porsha Williams; Tinsley Mortimer
Porsha Williams Replacing Tinsley Mortimer on 'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3'
Luann de Lesseps, ramona singer
Luann de Lesseps Would Be 'Surprised' If Ramona Singer Wasn't Asked to Be in New 'RHONY' Series
Eboni K. Williams, Leah McSweeney
'RHONY' 's Eboni K. Williams Hints at Rift with Costar Leah McSweeney: We're 'Friendly Colleagues'
Eboni K. Williams
Why Eboni K. Williams Thinks 'RHONY' Was Split Into 2 Shows
sutton stracke
'Real' 'Housewives' from Different Franchises Hanging Out IRL
Ramona And Luann Address 'RHONY' Cast Shakeup Rumors
Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps on a Potential 'RHONY' Casting Shakeup: 'It's a Good Thing'