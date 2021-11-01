The Real Housewives of Dubai! Bravo Announces Newest Housewives Franchise, Sets Premiere for 2022

The Real Housewives of Dubai will be Bravo's first original international iteration

It's official! There's a new Housewives show on the way!

On Monday, Bravo announced its 11th city in the popular Real Housewives franchise, marking the network's first original international iteration of the series. Andy Cohen made the announcement on the Today show Monday.

"Everything's bigger in Dubai, and I couldn't be more excited to launch Bravo's first international Housewives series in a city I've been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides," executive producer Cohen said in a statement.

"This is going to blow the lid off of the entire franchise," he added on Today.

The series will follow a "group of women navigating their relationships, careers, and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates," according to the network's synopsis. "With the desert paradise of Dubai as the backdrop, this billionaire's playground is known for its over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture and wild nightlife scene. Whether they're coasting on a private plane, running their own empires or hosting on a private island, these glamourous, successful women are ready to serve up scorching hot drama and unexpected twists."

Though Bravo did not give a specific premiere date, The Real Housewives of Dubai is set to air sometime in 2022.

The Real Housewives franchise kicked off in March 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County.

In 2019, Cohen announced the premiere of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City at BravoCon. The series is now in its second season.

Of all of them, only RHODC has been canceled. While RHOM ended in 2011 after two seasons, earlier this year, Peacock announced a revival of the series had officially been greenlit and is set to premiere in December.

The new cast for the reboot include returning Housewives Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen. Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton will also be coming back as friends of the Housewives, alongside new friend Kiki Barth.

Bravo previously confirmed that RHOD would not return for a sixth season next year.