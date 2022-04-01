Meet The Real Housewives of Dubai! Bravo Introduces New Cast and Announces Series Premiere Date

Welcome to Dubai!

On Friday, Bravo introduced the new leading ladies of The Real Housewives of Dubai, which will premiere on the network on June 1.

The new series — which is the 11th city in the popular Real Housewives franchise and the network's first original international iteration of the show — will follow the over-the-top lives of Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury.

Though each woman has a unique story, they also share several similarities, like running powerful business empires in Dubai and being able to navigate the city's "highly exclusive social scene."

"Whether they're dining on a mountainside overlooking a valley of 1,000 camels or hosting the wedding event of the year, these ambitious and glamorous women prove everything is more extravagant in the 'City of Gold,'" a logline for the series reads. "When new group dynamics threaten long-standing friendships, tensions inevitably reach a boiling point, so if you can't handle the heat... get out of Dubai."

Nina is a lifestyle content creator who moved to Dubai in 2011 with her husband, Munaf. A mother of three, the Lebanon-born businesswoman will have to decide in the debut season if her luxurious lifestyle, thanks to her husband's business endeavors, is worth the sacrifices she makes.

Chanel is a fashion and beauty expert and Dubai's first Black supermodel, who runs a talent agency. In addition to being a mother, she considers herself a glamourous socialite. She will be forced to confront her demons from the past and present this season.

Caroline's storyline this season will focus on her drive to cement her and her son's future. As the Afro-Latina daughter of two immigrant parents from Honduras and a first-generation American, working hard is not unusual for Caroline. She currently makes a living as Caroline DXB in the Dubai real estate world and hopes to one day open an inclusive spa.

Sara is also no stranger to success as a prolific public speaker and entrepreneur since age 15. The twice-divorced mom, who was born and raised in the UAE, is now on a mission to find love this season.

Lesa is a devoted wife and loving mother to three. She's also the former Miss Jamaica winner, who is now living out her dreams in Dubai as a successful maternity line fashion designer. This season, Lesa will have to determine whether her success is worth the cost of her personal life.

And finally, there's Bravo fan favorite, Caroline, who previously appeared on Ladies of London. The stylist-turned-reality star is now a luxury brand ambassador, the host of the relationship podcast "Divorced Not Dead", a mom of three and the wife to Real Madrid soccer player Sergio Carallo. However, her romance may not be all it seems when she's faced with challenges related to marrying someone much younger and expanding their family.

Bravo first announced its plans for The Real Housewives of Dubai in November, with executive producer Andy Cohen making the announcement on the Today show.

In addition to Cohen, Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo, Brandon Panaligan, Glenda N. Cox and Chelsey Stephens will all be serving as executive producers. The reality show is being produced by Truly Original.