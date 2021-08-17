The Real Housewives of Dallas first premiered on Bravo in 2016

The Real Housewives of Dallas Not Returning Next Year

The Bravo series, which most recently aired its fifth season, will not be returning for a sixth next year, Bravo confirmed on Tuesday.

"There are currently no plans to bring The Real Housewives of Dallas back next year," a spokesperson for the network tells PEOPLE.

As for the possibility of future seasons premiering at a later date, "nothing official has been decided," the network added.

RHOD was first announced in 2015 as the ninth installment in Bravo's Real Housewives franchise. Season one premiered the following year, starring Hollman and Redmond, as well as Cary Deuber, Tiffany Hendra and LeeAnn Locken.

The latest installment, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, premiered in 2020.

LeeAnne Locken, Brandi Redmond D'Andra Simmons, Brandi Redmond on RHOD | Credit: Peter Larsen/Bravo

RHOD is the third series in the franchise to come to an end — The Real Housewives of D.C. was canceled after one season in 2010 and Miami ended in 2013 after three seasons.

In February, however, it was announced that a reboot of The Real Housewives of Miami was in development at NBCUniversal's streaming platform, Peacock.