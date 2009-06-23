The Real Housewives of Atlanta Returns

Just when you thought the Real Housewives drama was ending — after New Jersey‘s table-turning finale — Bravo has announced that The Real Housewives of Atlanta will return for its second season on July 30 (10 p.m., ET).

Returning this year are aspiring country singer Kim Zolciak, entrepreneur Lisa Wu Hartwell, the outspoken NeNe Leakes and budding fashion designer Sheree Whitfield. Meanwhile, Kandi Burruss, a Grammy-winning singer/songwriter and former member of Xscape, will join the mix, becoming the official fifth castmate, replacing DeShawn Snow. According to the network, the newest Housewife’s storyline will involve balancing wedding planning, writing and recording a new album as a solo artist and being a mom. Burruss is friends with Wu Hartwell.

As for the veterans, Bravo notes that upcoming Atlanta episodes will document the development of Whitfield’s She by Sheree fashion line and her dating life, Zolciak’s life after breaking up with beau “Big Poppa,” and Leakes’s upcoming self-help book for women.