Tamera Mowry's The Real Co-Hosts Send Messages of Love After Her Niece Dies in Mass Shooting

Tamera Mowry-Housley‘s The Real co-hosts are sending messages of love and support in the wake of the death of her niece, Alaina Housley, in the California mass shooting on Wednesday night.

After Alaina’s death was confirmed Thursday afternoon, Tamera’s co-hosts took to social media to offer their condolences.

Sharing a photo of Alaina on Instagram, Loni Love asked fans to send their positive thoughts to other families who lost loved ones in the shooting.

“Unfortunately, Alaina was one of the victims in the mass shooting.. please keep The Housley’s in your prayers at this time,” she wrote. “Positive thoughts and prayers to all the families right now waiting to hear about their loved ones from the #borderlinemassshooting.”

Jeannie Mai and Adrienne (Bailon) Houghton also asked for well wishes and prayers from their followers on their Instagram Stories.

In a statement from The Real, the cast and crew of the hit daytime talk show sent their love.

“The Real is heartbroken for the victims of the senseless tragedy in Thousand Oaks, which included Alaina Housley, the niece of Tamera and Adam Housley,” the statement read. “We send prayers and strength to all the victims’ families and their community as well as our gratitude to the first responders. We send all our love and our deepest condolences to the Housleys, our family, during this difficult time.”

Tamera Mowry and Adam Housley Charley Gallay/Getty

At least 12 people were killed after a gunman opened fire and threw smoke grenades in the Southern California bar that was hosting a college night for country music fans. The shooter, a former Marine Corps veteran, also died in the assault, though it is unclear how.

Tamera and Adam searched for information about their niece on social media before the couple released a statement notifying the public about Alaina’s death.

“Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks,” the Housleys said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

Tamera Mowry/Instagram

Adam also paid tribute to Alaina, who was not only his niece, but also his goddaughter. “My sweet, sweet…Alaina. Oh how I miss you. Oh how I miss u. #heartbroken,” he wrote on Instagam.

“She was an incredible, beautiful girl who didn’t hurt anybody, and was excited to go to Italy for a program overseas. Senseless, man, just senseless,” Housley also told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday. “She was a good girl. Really good girl.”

Tamera’s twin sister Tia spoke out on Twitter Thursday, remembering Alaina as a loving family member. “Our sweet Alaina Housely is gone. We love you. We are devastated,” she tweeted.

Our sweet Alaina Housely is gone. We love you. We are devastated. — Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry) November 8, 2018

Those slain in the Thousand Oaks shooting include a college freshman, a seasoned law enforcement officer, a recent college graduate and an aspiring Army recruit whom his father called his “best friend.”

Among the first victims to be identified was Ventura County sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus, a 29-year law enforcement veteran who was getting ready to retire. Police are hailing him a “hero” for his selfless actions.

Authorities said he was shot multiple times as he entered the bar and later died at the hospital. He leaves behind a wife and an adult son.

“He went into save lives, to save other people,” Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean told reporters. “He was totally committed, he gave his all, and tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero.”