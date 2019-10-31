The Real Co-Hosts Channel Iconic Celebrity Met Gala Looks on Halloween — See Their Costumes

Needless to say, the talk shows are truly pulling out all the stops on Halloween this year — and The Real is no exception.

To celebrate the holiday on Thursday, The Real honored fashion biggest’s day, the annual Met Gala, transforming the show’s set to mimic the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s famous steps. Then, the co-hosts, each channeling a different celebrity’s iconic look from over the years, made their grand entrance one by one, cheered on by a mob of fans and clamoring photographers.

And the outfits did not disappoint. Jeannie Mai went as Rihanna, in her show-stopping yellow ball gown from 2015, Loni Love went as Lizzo, in her pink feathery cape from this year, and Tamera Mowry-Housley went as Katy Perry, in her Victoria’s Secret-style angel wings from 2018.

Last but not least, Adrienne Bailon Houghton paid tribute to Lady Gaga‘s epic sequence of looks from this year’s ball.

Meanwhile, over at The View, the ladies paid homage to Stephen King, channeling several iconic scenes and characters from his famous horror books.

And at The Talk, the panel hit the stage to perform as some of music’s biggest artists, competing in the show’s fifth annual “Rocktober Lip Sync War.”

