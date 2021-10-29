The Real Co-Hosts Recreate Famous Celebrity Pregnancy Looks for Special Halloween Episode
Last year, the panel dressed up as the "most outrageous moments" of 2020
The cast of The Real understood the assignment.
Co-hosts Adrienne Bailon Houghton, Garcelle Beauvais, Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Loni Love celebrated some of the most iconic pregnancy looks in pop culture history during the talk show's Halloween episode on Friday. Kicking things off, an announcer revealed there was a special delivery in store.
"Today, we're celebrating Hollywood's greatest expectant parents," the announcer teased.
Mai, 42, was the first to walk out, rocking a replica of Kim Kardashian West's floral-print Givenchy gown from her 2013 Met Gala debut. Next up, Love, 50, hit the studio as Lil Nas X's recent announcement that he was "pregnant" with his debut album, Montero.
Bailon, 38, then entered the room as Cardi B, wearing the rapper's outfit from when she announced her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live in 2018. Last but not least, Beauvais, 54, wobbled out to reveal her transformation into "Octomom" Nadya Suleman — a woman who famously welcomed octuplets in January 2009.
"Welcome to The Real's Halloween special delivery," Bailon said as her fellow co-hosts erupted in laughter. "Guys, this is wild. We've done it again!"
For last year's Halloween special, the four co-hosts got into the holiday spirit virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But they still managed to pull out all the stops, dressing as some of the "most outrageous moments" of 2020 — including Love as "the last roll of toiler paper," a reference to the toilet paper shortage that occurred at the start of the pandemic when Americans bought the item in bulk.
The Real airs weekdays (check local listings).