The Real Co-Hosts Celebrate Their 1000th Episode with a Surprise Appearance from Ellen DeGeneres

Image zoom Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Entertainment

It’s a big day for The Real.

The daytime talk show celebrated its 1000th episode on Monday as co-hosts Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Adrienne Bailon Houghton, Loni Love and Amanda Seales kicked things off with an extravagant confetti explosion.

“Ladies, I am so excited,” said Love, 48. “Because after six seasons, after winning an Emmy and two NAACP Image Awards, the big day is finally here. Today is officially The Real‘s 1000th show!”

After a quick flashback to the show’s first episode in 2013, Love dedicated a champagne toast to her fellow co-hosts, while Bailon Houghton, 36, toasted to their fans.

“This is really all about you — those who have been with us since the beginning and those who have found us along the way,” she said. “We call our friends our fam because truly you guys are familia to us, and we would not be here without you.”

Then Mai, 41, introduced an epic montage of the show’s biggest moments and celebrity guests over the years, including Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj and the Kardashians.

“We’ve had breakups, we’ve had makeups, we’ve had engagements, we’ve had babies, and even a fabulous wedding in Paris,” she said. “So we thought it’d be fun to take a trip down memory lane.”

RELATED VIDEO: The Real‘s Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Are Officially Dating

By the end of the clip, Mai and Love were in tears.

“We really are the show that people doubted for a really long time. They never thought that a show like ours, that represents women of color and women in general, would make it to the 1000th episode,” said Bailon Houghton. “But just watching that … we’ve done so much.”

Emotions were still running high when Ellen DeGeneres popped in to surprise the co-hosts.

“We didn’t think this would happen,” said Love, choking up. “Oh my God, it’s Ellen DeGeneres!”

As the host of her own successful, long-running talk show, DeGeneres, 62, shared her advice with the women.

“You know what you do? You keep it real,” she said. “No, I mean, really, y’all are doing great. Do you know how hard it is to get to 1000 shows?”

“It’s hard to have a talk show work and last,” she continued. “And number one, it’s about the chemistry, it’s about the content, it’s about what you bring the people, and y’all have that.”

DeGeneres also applauded the show for its diversity of representation.

“I just think it’s really important — as you all know, and that’s why you have the group that you have — that everyone on television is represented,” she said. “Everyone needs to see somebody that they go, ‘That’s me.’ … The fact that there is an eclectic group of women — powerful, strong, opinionated women — that is a representative that we need.”

Last but not least, the co-hosts received a surprise video message from none other than Oprah Winfrey.

“Hello, you real women,” said Winfrey, 66. “I just want to say, I know what it takes to do 1000 shows and show up and be 100 percent on your game in front of the cameras despite whatever is going on in your life, despite what you’re feeling — that’s what you all do every day.”

“You bring it, and I’m here to celebrate your 1000th show,” she continued. “You’re doing great, congratulations, and keep them coming.”

The Real airs weekdays (check local listings).