"In my opinion Covid costs killed this show.. it's been a great ride and thanks to the viewers for 8 great seasons!" co-host Loni Love wrote on Friday

The Real Gets Canceled After 8 Seasons: We 'Did Everything We Could'

The Real is coming to an end.

After eight seasons on the air, Warner Bros. and Telepictures — who produce and distribute the daytime talk show — have canceled The Real, a rep for the series confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday.

"In the end The Real cast & crew did everything we could to scale the show down," Love, 50, explained in her post. "We shot 7-8 shows in 3 days, no audience, made a conference room into a studio, but in my opinion Covid costs killed this show.."

"It's been a great ride and thanks to the viewers for 8 great seasons!" she added.

In a tweet of her own, Beauvais, 55, wrote of the series' cancelation: "It as a fun ride!! Got to work with an [sic] group of amazing women and crew." She also added three praying hand emojis.

Fellow co-hosts Adrienne Bailon Houghton and Jeannie Mai Jenkins have not yet publicly commented on the news.

The Real premiered in 2013 before getting picked up by Fox Stations Group the following year. Love and Mai, 43, were part of the original cast, which also featured actress Tamera Mowry-Housley and singer Tamar Braxton.

The series' first three seasons consisted of pre-taped episodes, but switched to live shows in season 4 to promote more fan participation, according to Variety.

In May 2016, after two seasons, Braxton, 45, announced she was leaving the talk show, citing her desire to "concentrate on her solo career."

She was replaced by actress/comedian Amanda Seales, who joined the cast in January 2020 during season 6. Seales, 40, departed the series the following June, claiming at the time that she "was being asked to not talk about certain things that felt like a betrayal to my people."

In its tenure, The Real has won three Daytime Emmy Awards, including outstanding entertainment talk show hosts in 2018, and two NAACP Image Awards.