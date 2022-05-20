"Would you be flattered if someone played you and misrepresented you?" Angelyne asked in an interview on Thursday with Inside Edition

The Real Angelyne 'Refused to Watch' Emmy Rossum's Peacock Series on Her Life: 'It Doesn't Do Me Justice'

Angelyne is not happy with the new Peacock series on her life.

In an interview with Inside Edition this Thursday, the Angelyne spoke out about Angelyne, which stars Emmy Rossum and premiered on the platform on Thursday.

The '80s billboard queen was very critical about the show, saying, "I had a little glimpse of it and I refused to watch it."

"It doesn't do me justice," she continued. "Would you be flattered if someone played you and misrepresented you?"

Angelyne — who is seen in interview still driving her signature pink Corvette and doing high kicks at a reported 71 years old — sells T-shirts with her face stamped on them from the back of her car. When a fan says he has one of her T-shirts, Angelyne replies, "Well, you should get another one, they're only $500."

The star also criticized the source to which the show is based off of, a 2017 Hollywood Reporter piece that uncovered her real identity.

According to the reporter, Angelyne threatened to leave the interview when he tried to ask about her real backstory, saying, "No, I was born Angelyne."

In the Peacock show Angelyne, viewers will see a dramatized version of Angelyne's life and quick rise to fame when suggestive photos of her curvy figure hit billboards across Los Angeles. But it also questions how much of Angelyne's life was defined by just a few advertisements.

While the limited series partly aims to remain true to Angelyne's real story, the show won't be an exact retelling of her life.

"This isn't the true story of Angelyne," said series showrunner Allison Miller. "It's not a straightforward biopic. It's a story inspired by everything Angelyne represents and so it's a magical story, a hopeful story, a story about becoming the person you were meant to be and believing in your own inner strength to manifest your dreams."

Rossum previously shared why she took the role and what she hopes Angelyne sparks in the minds of viewers.

"As a society broadening our understanding of identity, this story plays with large questions. Are we defined by the historical facts of our life? Or can we define ourselves?" she said, per a Peacock release. "To self-actualize, to embrace whoever we are on the inside and live whatever truth feels most accurate. When everyone's experience of reality and truth is personal, can there ever be one true story?"

The actress also commented on her personal views of Angelyne, and how much of her own life has been put into the project.

"I've spent the better part of four years thinking, living, and breathing this project. I love Angelyne," she continued. "She's as if Marilyn Monroe got into an easy bake oven with a '80s punk Barbie Doll, and a dose of new age spirituality.

Rossum added, "She's a trailblazer, a hustler, a visionary, the original influencer, a living-breathing piece of art. Here is a little taste of the show. I hope you fall in love with her magic."