The Proud Family to Return with New Episodes on Disney+, Says Star Jo Marie Payton

The Proud Family is coming back for more wacky adventures.

The beloved animated sitcom, which aired on Disney Channel from 2001-2005, is bringing new episodes in 2020 — according to Jo Marie Payton, who played Suga Mama Proud on the series.

Payton, 69, broke the news on Wednesday during an interview on Strahan, Sara & Keke after cohost Keke Palmer asked the actress if she was anything like her sassy character.

“Yeah,” said Payton, which earned laughs from the audience. “Suga Mama’s large and in charge, that’s all I got to say. Except for, Suga Mama will be doing some new episodes come February.”

Payton then confirmed to Palmer that the new episodes would be airing on Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+ , which debuted earlier this month.

“I can’t wait to see the new episodes. I am so excited,” Palmer, 26, said.

“Suga’s in the his house, yo,” Payton joked.

The Proud Family was highly praised for being one of the first animated series during the early 2000’s to revolve around an African-American family.

It ran for a total of 52 total episodes across two seasons as well as a TV movie in 2005, which is available to stream on Disney+.

The series starred Payton, Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, Tara Strong, Karen Malina White and Soleil Moon Fyre. It also featured several notable guest stars, including Gabrielle Union, Samuel L. Jackson, Ashanti, and Solange Knowles.

A rep for Disney+ did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for confirmation on The Proud Family revival.

Disney+ has previously confirmed a sequel series for another beloved Disney Channel series, Lizzie McGuire. The series, which is currently filming, will see Hilary Duff reprise her role as the titular character.