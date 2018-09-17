The Proposal’s Mike Crowe and Monica Villalobos Split After Getting Engaged in Under an Hour

The first couple to get engaged on ABC’s The Proposal has split.

Mike Crowe told TMZ that his fiancée Monica Villalobos broke up with him while the couple was recently on a trip to Costa Rica for his 30th birthday.

According to Crowe, they “were having a great time” until “about halfway through, when she told me that she didn’t have feelings for me anymore and wanted to break it off.”

“It just sucks going through any type of a breakup like this,” he said. “You put all your emotions out there and 15, 20 million people watch your show … and start following you on social media, so they start getting invested in your life. So you just say thank you to all the supporters, but it’s something that you want to work out, because it’s an amazing, amazing story. … But it just didn’t work out.”

The Proposal, which premiered in June, is a new series created by the masterminds behind the Bachelor franchise and hosted by former Bachelor and NFL star Jesse Palmer. Per the premise of the show, a bachelor or bachelorette is hidden from view while being introduced to 10 people vying for their love. Daters are eliminated each round until the highly anticipated reveal, in which the final two meet the mystery lead for the first time and “present a romantic proposal of their choice.”

On the series premiere, fans were introduced to Crowe, a police officer from Bakersfield, California. After whittling down his contestants, he ultimately got down on one knee and proposed to Villalobos — less than an hour after meeting her.

“We kind of started at the end of the relationship and we’re working backwards,” Crowe told PEOPLE in June. “We’re just starting to get to know each other, but it’s 100 percent real. I never thought I’d find someone like Monica.”

After the show finished filming, the twosome went out for dinner, where they shared pizza and beer and started getting to know the most basic facts about each other.

“I was surprised by how much we have in common,” said Villalobos. “We like the same kind of music, we love our dogs. We have a lot to talk about.”

“I know the viewers may be skeptical about the whole premise,” she added. “I know I was. But when you’re actually in it, the emotions are so real. I’m really happy that I did something crazy and I got to meet someone as well. And I never felt objectified in any way. I got into this hoping to find love, and it’s really exciting that it seems to be happening!”

But while they’ve called it quits, we might not have seen the last of Crowe: He told TMZ that if asked, he would consider appearing on The Bachelorette.

“I’d probably say maybe. I might do it. I don’t know — I guess I get a little giddy just talking about that,” he said with a laugh. “But yeah, I wouldn’t mind doing it, sure.”