Jon Stewart Returns to Current Affairs TV with The Problem with Jon Stewart on Apple+, First Look

After more than six years off the air, Jon Stewart is officially making his return to TV next month.

Apple announced Monday morning that The Problem with Jon Stewart will premiere globally on Apple+ on Thursday, Sept. 30.

New episodes will then air every other week and the series has already been picked up for multiple seasons.

"The Problem with Jon Stewart is a multiple-season, single-issue series, taking a deep-dive on the most important topics that are currently part of the national conversation. In this new Apple Original series, Stewart will be in discussion with the people who are impacted by the issue — as well as those who have a hand in creating the impact. Together, they will discuss tangible steps that can lead to a solutionary path forward," Apple shared in a press release.

And there will also be a podcast.

"The companion series podcast will extend the conversation from each episode, featuring staff members from across the show who will bring us interviews with activists in the space, the facts on the issue, and yes, lots of jokes," the press release continued.

Stewart, 58, will serve as executive producer alongside showrunner Brinda Adhikari and head writer Chelsea Devantez. James Dixon and Richard Plepler will also exec. produce with Lorrie Baranek as supervising producer.

In the video teaser, below, Stewart can't help but notice a change in himself since he said goodbye to The Daily Show in August 2015. He hosted the series for 16 years after his first episode aired in January 1999. Trevor Noah has hosted the Comedy Central series ever since his departure.

The Problem With Jon Stewart The Problem with Jon Stewart | Credit: Courtesy of Apple

Host, writer, and producer Stewart famously won 20 Emmys during his tenure on the show.

The Problem reportedly began taping in front of a fully vaccinated, live audience in New York in July, according to Deadline.