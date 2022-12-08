'The Price of Glee' Exposes 'Poisonous' Side of Fame After 3 Stars' Deaths: 'There's Still Someone to Blame'

A new docuseries is pulling back the curtain on Glee.

On Thursday, Investigation Discovery unveiled the first trailer for The Price of Glee, a three-part docuseries about the Fox hit show and its dark behind-the-scenes drama, including the sudden deaths of stars Cory Monteith, Naya Rivera, and Mark Salling.

"In May 2009, 10 young actors made their TV debut on Glee. By 2020, all of them would be famous, and three would be dead," the trailer explains in dark, bolded text.

As fans know, Monteith, Rivera and Salling all died at young ages, and by tragic circumstances.

Monteith, who played quarterback Finn Hudson, was 31 when he died of a heroin overdose on July 13, 2013. Rivera portrayed cheerleader Santana Lopez and died at age 33 on July 13, 2020 after she accidentally drowned during a boating trip with her son at a Southern California lake. Salling played jock Noah "Puck" Puckerman and died at age 35 in an apparent suicide weeks before he was scheduled to be sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography.

ID

Although the hit Ryan Murphy-helmed series went off the air in 2015, it remains a highly-discussed topic, and The Price of Glee is hoping to shed a new light onto the conversation.

"With unbiased filters, hear directly from those outside of the cast bubble who can provide no-strings-attached perspectives, such as: relatives and friends of Glee cast members; those who were on the set and close to it, such as set decorators, hairdressers, stylists and publicists; and entertainment reporters who covered the phenomenon," states the series' description.

The trailer provides a chilling preview of what's to come with heart-wrenching clips, including Salling's body in a post-mortem bag being pushed away by authorities and a clip of the police conference that was held following the discovery of Rivera's body in Lake Piru.

"I don't want to say the C word — the 'curse' word — but that's where your mind goes," says one person in the trailer.

"My first reaction is blame. I still feel that there is someone to blame," says another interviewee.

The cast of Glee. Adam Rose/© Fox Television/Courtesy Everett Collection

Other parts of the trailer see those who were close to the Glee cast admitting, "You find out that somebody you know is not necessarily who you thought they were."

"I can't imagine what it must've been like to be that alone and end your life," adds another person, referencing Salling's death.

Rivera's father George is also featured on the series, as he candidly reveals in an interview, "I knew that was the top of the mountain for Naya, for your kid, it was just surreal."

At another point, he adds, "Fame can be poisonous."

RELATED VIDEO: Glee Cast Remembers Naya Rivera with Tribute at the GLAAD Awards: 'Her Best Role Was Her Being a Mom'

Glee premiered on Fox in May 2009 and aired for six seasons, before coming to an end in March 2015.

In addition to Monteith, Rivera and Salling, the series starred Lea Michele, Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Chris Colfer, Amber Riley, Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale, Heather Morris, Harry Shum Jr., Dianna Agron, and Darren Criss.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Price of Glee premieres all three episodes on Monday, January 16 at 9 p.m. ET on ID, and will be available to stream the same day on discovery+.