'The Power' Trailer: Toni Collette and Toheeb Jimoh Star in Thriller Where Girls Can Electrocute Others At-Will

The Power premieres March 31 on Prime Video

Published on January 31, 2023 12:00 PM

Women are literally taking power.

In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at The Power, teenage girls suddenly develop the power to electrocute people at-will, causing the world order to break down.

The Prime Video series — which is based on Naomi Alderman's 2016 best-selling novel — features "a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers' collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world," according to an official synopsis from the streamer.

The Power
Katie Yu/Prime Video

In the clip, Mayor Margot Cleary-Lopez (Toni Collette) tells her husband Rob (John Leguizamo) that the girls are "developing a new organ."

He quickly replies, "One that generates electricity."

As she gains attention on the world stage, she warns that "this is not a hoax," adding, "This power is evolution."

The Power
Katie Yu/Prime Video

"Big Change is coming. Pick a side," Mrs. Montgomery (Elise Robertson) says.

Later in the trailer, the mayor's daughter Jos (Auli'i Cravalho) also feels the effect of her powers, sharing, "I was living in constant fear. Now I feel a hundred times stronger. Can you imagine that kind of freedom?"

The series also stars Ted Lasso's Toheeb Jimoh as Tunde Ojo, Josh Charles as Daniel Dandon, Eddie Marsan as Bernie Monke, Ria Zmitrowicz as Roxy Monke, Zrinka Cvitešić as Tatiana Moskalev, and Halle Bush as Allie Montgomery.

The Power
Ludovic Robert/Prime Video

Collette recently opened up about why The Power is important.

"When we were shooting, they showed us a teaser trailer cut together," she told Vanity Fair. "It's so incredibly cinematic, but I also found it so moving because seeing such a diverse range of female actors on screen was just so unusual."

She continued, "And it's a story about women having agency, feeling safe and confident, and having some sense of sovereignty, so it's very empowering to be a part of and to watch."

The Power premieres March 31 on Prime Video.

