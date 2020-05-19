The Politician ’s Ben Platt to Be Honored with GLSEN’s Inspiration Award, Given by Judith Light

GLSEN is honoring Ben Platt for being any inspiration to many.

The organization, which was founded in 1990 with the knowledge that educators play key roles in creating affirming learning environments for LGBTQ youth, tells PEOPLE exclusively that its Inspiration Award, previously given to Octavia Spencer, Justin Timberlake, and Jessica Biel, will go this year to Platt.

The actor — best known for is Tony-award-winning role in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway — returns next month in The Politician on Netflix. And one of his season 2 costars will be on hand to give him the award, albeit via video due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Judith Light will do the honors.

Says Platt, 26, who has long supported GLSEN’s efforts to provide safe and accepting environments for LGBTQ youth, "I feel so humbled to be honored in this way. I will continue to try to do right by all of you — particularly the young queer people who are leading the way. I am following your lead."

Image zoom Ben Platt in The Politician Netflix

GLSEN will also honor Kalen Allen with the Visionary Award. The multi-platform performer gained national attention with his appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In fact, it was DeGeneres who discovered him. He continues to serve as a contributor to her show and has his own weekly digital news series, OMKalen, where he gives one-of-a-kind commentary on hot topics and trending stories of the week.

“I am so deeply humbled and appreciative of this honor,” says Allen. “I love and respect everything that GLSEN does for the LGBTQ+ community and look forward to continuing to put representation and visibility at the forefront of what I do, alongside this wonderful organization.”

The organization came to prominence with the formation of uplifting student-led movements such as Day of Silence and Ally Week. This year, a new week is added to the groundbreaking LGBTQ organization’s calendar, with Respect Everywhere, a week of online events.