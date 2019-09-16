The Politician Stars Lobby for Your Vote in These Exclusive EW Portraits

See Ben Platt, Zoey Deutch, Jessica Lange and Lucy Boynton in exclusive portraits from their new Netflix series
By EW Staff
September 16, 2019 05:32 PM

We Promise You These Photos

Christopher Patey/Contour by Getty Images

The cast of The Politician, Ryan Murphy’s highly anticipated — and closely guarded — new Netflix series (the first out of his reported $300 million deal with the streaming service), sat for EW‘s cameras at the luxurious Belmond El Encanto hotel in Santa Barbara, California, where the show takes place.

Ben Platt

The former Dear Evan Hansen star plays lead Payton Hobart, a driven (some would say to the point of madness) and insanely wealthy high school student running for class president.

Zoey Deutch

The actress, who had her own Netflix success with last year’s rom-com Set It Up, is Infinity Jackson, a student at the Santa Barbara high school with a mysterious ailment and an even more mysterious past. She’s also holds the lucky (or unlucky?) position of Hobart’s running mate.

Jessica Lange

Once a Ryan Murphy accolyte, always a Ryan Murphy accolyte. Lange graces The Politician with her presence as Infinity’s nana, Dusty Jackson, in a way you’ve never seen her before.

Lucy Boynton

Meet Astrid, Payton’s formidable opponent. Do not underestimate Astrid.

Zoey Deutch and Jessica Lange

Zoey Deutch and Ben Platt

Ben Platt

Lucy Boynton and Ben Platt

Ben Platt

Lucy Boynton

Zoey Deutch

Ben Platt and Lucy Boynton

The Cast of The Politician

The Politician premieres Friday, Sept. 27, on Netflix.

