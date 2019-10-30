Image zoom Doug Griffin/Toronto Star via Getty

Canadian-American writer Bernard Slade has died at the age 89.

Slade, who was best known for creating the TV series The Partridge Family and the Broadway play Same Time, Next Year, died peacefully at his home Wednesday in Beverly Hills from complications of Lewy Body Dementia, PEOPLE confirms.

Born as Bernard Slade Newbound on May 2, 1930, Slade pursued acting at an early age, appearing in over 200 plays on stage, radio and television. He eventually found writing to be his calling and went on to write over 100 TV shows, ranging from variety sketches to panel shows to soap operas.

After Moving from Toronto to Los Angeles in 1964, Slade’s first major writing job in Hollywood was on BeWitched, for which he wrote 17 episodes. He went on to write for television classics such as Love on a Rooftop, The Flying Nun, Bridget Love Bernie, The Girl With Something Extra and The Partridge Family. He is widely credited with launching the careers of Partridge Family stars David Cassidy, Susan Dey and Danny Bonaduce.

Taking a break from his television duties, Slade returned to the theatre in 1975 to create Broadway’s romantic comedy Same Time, Next Year, starring Charles Grodin and Ellen Burstyn. He was later nominated for an Oscar for his screen adaptation of the play.

Slade was married to Canadian actress Jill Foster for 64 years before her death in 2017.

Slade is survived by his sister Shirley Rabone; his two children, Laurie Newbound and Chris Newbound; and four grandchildren.