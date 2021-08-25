"I love gay Twitter. I love a gay endorsement," Heléne Yorke raves to PEOPLE about The Other Two's LGBTQ fans, as she confirms that season 2 is even more queer

The Other Two's Heléne Yorke Gained 'Massive Appreciation' for Gen Z Because of HBO Max Show

Heléne Yorke is no stranger to the self-doubt that comes with being an actress.

The Other Two star, 36, opens up to PEOPLE about season 2 of the hit HBO Max comedy series, premiering Thursday, and the show's "universally relatable" theme of comparing yourself to others in the social media age. "I've actually grown this massive appreciation and fangirl-ness over Gen Z as a whole," says Yorke.

"There's an irreverence and a sense of humor, and it's like, we birthed social media, but they're schooling us on how it actually works," she adds. "I'm excited about the aesthetic and generally how they're able to connect."

"And I definitely learned that through Case Walker, who I think is just a stand-up young man," Yorke says of her young costar, also giving a shout-out to Jessica Wang, Tansy and The Other Two guest star Jimmy Fowlie as some of her social media obsessions.

She and Drew Tarver star as Brooke and Cary Dubek, the older siblings of teenage social media superstar ChaseDreams (Walker). As a former dancer and a struggling actor, respectively, they're forced to grapple with their little brother's sudden fame, while finding their own place in the entertainment industry. Season 2 sees their mother Pat Dubek (Molly Shannon) enjoying the limelight as well, after landing her own talk show.

Yorke admits she's faced that sense of insecurity in her own creative journey, having started her career on Broadway, where she often compared herself to others in the industry.

"I think it's impossible not to," she says.

"I graduated college when all of the blonde girls in my immediate vicinity were Megan Hilty and Annaleigh Ashford, these really talented blonde musical theater girls that it's hard to not compare yourself," Yorke adds. "But what I've learned from the course of my career is that we're all one of one and if you're trying to basically do an impression of somebody else, you're going to suck at it because nobody's going to be better at being themselves than they are."

The Other Two has gained a passionate following since it premiered in 2019, particularly among LGBTQ audiences, thanks to co-creators (and Saturday Night Live writers room alums) Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider.

Yorke confirms that season 2 is even more queer, noting that the popular gay dating app Grindr is "ultimately a side character."

"I love gay Twitter. I love a gay endorsement. I think it's always been a guiding force in my life to be celebrated by gay men, and I'm very proud of receiving that," she adds. "And it is to me the true opinion that matters. [The series] shows queer stories in a multifaceted light that I think is not shown on television enough."

Filled with pop culture references, the show has also gained some celebrity viewers. After season 1 made a running joke of having the Dubeks sublet Justin Theroux's apartment, Yorke had a chance to meet the Mosquito Coast star.

"I met Justin when I went to The Colbert Show with Ken Marino. He was on it and he was doing a whole bit with Justin," she recounts. "I walked into the dressing room and [Justin] like, opened his arms immediately, gave me a big hug. He loved the show. He thought it was so funny. ... I think we poke everybody with love, I hope that they know that."