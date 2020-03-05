The Osbournes Turns 18 Today: What's the Famous Family Up to Now?

Image zoom Mtv/Kobal/Shutterstock

In 2002, MTV premiered The Osbournes, a reality show that followed the lives of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, his wife Sharon, and two of their three children, Jack and Kelly.

“The first season was such a magical time in my family’s life because we had no idea what we were doing. We had no idea that the show would be so successful,” Kelly recently told PeopleTV’s Reality Check.

Eighteen years later, the dysfunctional family (which also includes daughter Aimee, 36) is cemented in pop culture history — and isn’t going anywhere. Here’s what they’ve been up to since the show’s premiere:

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy has experienced plenty of highs and lows since his time on the show. After the series finale, the rocker reunited with Black Sabbath once more. He and his son, Jack, also co-starred in a show together, Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour, from 2016 to 2018.

In 2016, reports surfaced that Ozzy had an affair, allegedly with his hairstylist. As a result, he and his wife of 33 years split up for a brief time, with Sharon publicly taking him back a few months later after Ozzy underwent treatment for sex addiction. The pair renewed their vows on Mother’s Day 2017.

The family patriarch has had his share of health issues. He openly struggled with addiction throughout his career, though he is now sober. And in January 2020, Ozzy, 71, revealed what he was diagnosed with a “mild form” of Parkinson’s disease. In February 2020, he announced in a statement that he made the decision to cancel his No More Tours 2 tour in order to seek medical treatment in Europe. The cancellation came after the Black Sabbath rocker had previously postponed many of his 2019 performances.

Sharon Osbourne

Before the show ended in 2005, Sharon was a judge and mentor on British X Factor from 2004 until 2007, returning to the competition show in 2013 and 2016. She also judged America’s Got Talent from 2007 to 2012.

She also had her own talk show for a brief time in 2003 and again in 2006, and is currently one of the hosts of The Talk daytime talk show.

Osbourne battled colorectal cancer in 2002 and had a double mastectomy in 2012 after discovering she was at risk of breast cancer. Recently, 67-year-old Sharon embraced her gray hair, doing away with her signature red locks in favor of a natural hue.

Jack Osbourne

Jack, now 34, was just 16 years old when the show premiered in 2002. Jack has been open about his struggle with drugs and alcohol, and celebrated 16 years of sobriety in April 2019, telling PEOPLE, “It’s a part of my life. I got sober at 17 and … it’s a long time. I chose to kind of commit myself to living life sober. I think in this day and age when the opioid crisis is what it is — it’s the number-one killer of men under the age of 50, it’s actually lowered the life expectancy of Americans now — I think people need to be more open about, ‘Hey there is a solution to this problem. It might not be the only solution but there is one out there.’ “

In March 2019, Jack finalized his divorce from wife Lisa after six years of marriage. The two agreed to joint custody of their three young daughters: Pearl Clementine, Andy Rose and Minnie Theodora.

At the age of 26, Jack was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. In a 2012 interview with PEOPLE, mom Sharon shared her initial response to her son’s diagnosis.

“The first thing Ozzy and I asked ourselves was, ‘What did we do wrong?’ ” she said.

“I was very sad and totally in shock,” Ozzy added to PEOPLE. “[But] I’ve got to tell you, he’s handled it much better than I would have. He’s a very strong kid.”

Kelly Osbourne

Kelly is just one year older than her brother, Jack, whom she spent a lot of time fighting with on the show. In 2002, Kelly released her own album, Shut Up, and flexed her vocal chops again on The Masked Singer in 2019. She’s a jack of all trades, also authoring her book, There’s No F*cking Secret: Letters From a Badass Bitch, which was released in 2017.

As for her personal life, Kelly most recently split from boyfriend Jimmy Q in August 2019, but was previously engaged to Luke Worrall and Matthew Mosshart.

Sticking with reality television, she made it to third place on Dancing with the Stars in 2009, and starred on Fashion Police for five years from 2010 to 2015.

In August 2019, Kelly posted on Instagram that she had been sober for two years.