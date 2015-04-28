VH1 Cancels Planned Reboot of The Osbournes

Sorry, Osbourne fans. The planned reboot of the family’s classic reality series is not going to happen.

VH1 had intended to revive the old MTV reality show starring Ozzy, Sharon, Jack and Kelly Osbourne, but the network has now dropped the project, says The Hollywood Reporter.

“We are no longer talking to the Osbournes about a series; that’s not going to happen,” VH1 programming executive Susan Levison tells THR. “We wish we could have worked it out, but it just didn’t come together for us. The family has been absolutely lovely, and we wish them the best. We’d love to figure out a way to work with them at some point in the future.”

Sharon Osbourne had said on The Talk back in November that the family was planning to produce up to eight episodes. “It’s been so long our family has grown,” she said. “We have a gorgeous daughter-in-law.”

The Osbournes ran on MTV from 2002 to 2005, winning an Emmy for Outstanding Reality Program and practically helping to create the genre of unscripted series about the private lives of celebrities.