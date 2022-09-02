The Osbournes Coming 'Home to Roost' in New U.K. Reality Show

Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly and Jack are returning in a new 10-part BBC series that will follow the family's relocation to the U.K. 

By
Published on September 2, 2022 11:01 AM
Kelly Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Jack Osbourne
Photo: Mtv/Kobal/Shutterstock

The Osbournes are coming full circle.

Days after Ozzy, 73, and Sharon, 69, shared news that they would move back to England after more than 20 years in the U.S., the family has announced a new TV show is in the works.

A 10-part series called Home to Roost, to air on BBC One and iPlayer, will document the Osbournes' journey back to Britain, alongside daughter Kelly and son Jack's efforts to support them.

"I'm delighted that the Osbournes will be sharing this next chapter in their lives with BBC viewers in what promises to be a funny, moving and honest insight into their new life in the UK," Clare Sillery, BBC Head of Documentary Commissioning, said in a release about the Osbournes attempts to re-start their lives in rural Buckinghamshire, around 45 miles west of London.

Jack Osbourne
The Osbournes. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The new show will track the famous foursome, whose MTV fly-on-the-wall reality show The Osbournes ran from 2002 to 2005, with new drama and hijinks. (Older daughter Aimee famously declined to appear on the original series, but did occasionally show up in cameos.)

Producers aim to capture everything from the family's actual move home to Sharon's upcoming milestone 70th birthday and Kelly's soon-to-debut first child.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It will be a genuine portrait, showing Sharon and Ozzy as they face up to illness and the challenges of getting older, but with the usual Osbourne eccentricities, humor, warmth and love," added the BBC in a release.

Ozzy and Sharon revealed earlier this week to The Observer that they were returning to England, largely because of the U.S.'s fraught political environment and too-common gun violence, according to the newspaper.

Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne
Kelly, Ozzy, Sharon and Jack Osbourne. KMazur/WireImage

"Everything's f---ing ridiculous there. I'm fed up with people getting killed every day," Ozzy told The Observer. "God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It's f---ing crazy."

"And I don't want to die in America. I don't want to be buried in f---ing Forest Lawn," Ozzy added, noting the famous cemetery in Los Angeles. "I'm English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we've got to go and live in Timbuktu, I'll go."

"But, no, it's just time for me to come home," the former Black Sabbath singer clarified.

Home to Roost is set to debut in 2023.

Related Articles
OZZY OSBOURNE
Ozzy Osbourne Says He and Wife Sharon Are Moving Back to England, 'Fed Up' with U.S. Gun Violence
Ozzy Osbourne performs during the closing ceremony for the Commonwealth Games
Ozzy Osbourne Returns to the Stage for the First Time Following Recent Surgery
Elton John and David Furnish attend the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California
Elton John and David Furnish's Relationship Timeline
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 30: Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne attend the Pride Of Britain Awards at Grosvenor House, on October 30, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Celebrate 40 Years of Marriage: 'Happy Anniversary My Love'
Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne Says He's Home from the Hospital and Recuperating Comfortably' After Surgery
Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne Having 'Major Operation' That'll 'Determine the Rest of His Life,' Wife Sharon Says
Kelly Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Jack Osbourne
Sharon Osbourne Celebrates 20 Years of 'The Osbournes' with Jack and Kelly: 'F— I'm Old'
ozzy-osbourne-sharon
Sharon Osbourne Shares Update After Husband Ozzy's Surgery, Says He's 'on the Road to Recovery'
Lala Kent and producer Randall Emmett attend the 2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Spree" Premiere at The Marc Theatre on January 24, 2020 in Park City, Utah
Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's Relationship Timeline
Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's 'Wild, Insane and Dangerous' Love Life Will Be Subject of New Film
Kelly Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Jack Osbourne
'The Osbournes ' Turns 20 Today: What's the Famous Family Up to Now?
Naomie Olindo. and Kathryn Dennis
Kathryn Dennis Calls Naomie Olindo a 'Petty Little Bitch' in 'Southern Charm' 's'' Season 8 Premiere
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp
What's Next for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard After Contentious Trial? From 'Aquaman 2' to Depp's Music
Seeking Sister Wife Season 4
Watch the 'Seeking Sister Wife' Couples Navigate New Boundaries, Doubts and Jealousy in Season 4
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 28: (L-R) Dave Filoni, Brendan Wayne, Lateef Crowder, Carl Weathers, Pedro Pascal and Jon Favreau attend the panel for “The Mandalorian” series at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California on May 28, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
All the Revelations from the 'Star Wars' Celebration Convention — Including Info on New Series
THIS IS US
'This Is Us' : Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and Cast Talk 'Wonderful and Complete' Series Finale