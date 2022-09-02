The Osbournes Coming 'Home to Roost' in New U.K. Reality Show

The Osbournes are coming full circle.

Days after Ozzy, 73, and Sharon, 69, shared news that they would move back to England after more than 20 years in the U.S., the family has announced a new TV show is in the works.

A 10-part series called Home to Roost, to air on BBC One and iPlayer, will document the Osbournes' journey back to Britain, alongside daughter Kelly and son Jack's efforts to support them.

"I'm delighted that the Osbournes will be sharing this next chapter in their lives with BBC viewers in what promises to be a funny, moving and honest insight into their new life in the UK," Clare Sillery, BBC Head of Documentary Commissioning, said in a release about the Osbournes attempts to re-start their lives in rural Buckinghamshire, around 45 miles west of London.

The Osbournes. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The new show will track the famous foursome, whose MTV fly-on-the-wall reality show The Osbournes ran from 2002 to 2005, with new drama and hijinks. (Older daughter Aimee famously declined to appear on the original series, but did occasionally show up in cameos.)

Producers aim to capture everything from the family's actual move home to Sharon's upcoming milestone 70th birthday and Kelly's soon-to-debut first child.

"It will be a genuine portrait, showing Sharon and Ozzy as they face up to illness and the challenges of getting older, but with the usual Osbourne eccentricities, humor, warmth and love," added the BBC in a release.

Ozzy and Sharon revealed earlier this week to The Observer that they were returning to England, largely because of the U.S.'s fraught political environment and too-common gun violence, according to the newspaper.

Kelly, Ozzy, Sharon and Jack Osbourne. KMazur/WireImage

"Everything's f---ing ridiculous there. I'm fed up with people getting killed every day," Ozzy told The Observer. "God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It's f---ing crazy."

"And I don't want to die in America. I don't want to be buried in f---ing Forest Lawn," Ozzy added, noting the famous cemetery in Los Angeles. "I'm English. I want to be back. But saying that, if my wife said we've got to go and live in Timbuktu, I'll go."

"But, no, it's just time for me to come home," the former Black Sabbath singer clarified.

Home to Roost is set to debut in 2023.