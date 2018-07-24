The Originals: Season 5 Is Coming to Netflix in August — How to Binge the Final Episodes

Hot off the news of a boarding school-set spinoff, The Originals season 5 will be available on Netflix next month, PEOPLE can reveal.

Just as the CW’s supernatural series — itself a spinoff of The Vampire Diaries — concludes, you’ll be able to binge the final season on the streaming service.

Bob Mahoney/The CW

Starring Joseph Morgan, Daniel Gillies and Claire Holt as super-old vampires ruling New Orleans, The Originals premiered in 2013. But Hope, the vampire-werewolf-witch hybrid offspring of Morgan’s tortured Klaus and Phoebe Tonkin’s werewolf Hayley, will bring fans back to where the magic began as she attends The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted in Mystic Falls in Legacies.

The first trailer for Legacies premiered at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, promising familiar faces and a return to the teenage themes that made TVD such a success.

Season 5 of The Originals will be available on Netflix on Aug. 1. The full list of new titles will be available on Wednesday.