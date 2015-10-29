Charles Michael Davis Reveals He Takes Ballet to Prepare for The Originals' Fight Scenes

Marcel will find himself in “a little bit of pickle” on Thursday’s episode of The Originals.

The show’s latest installment, “A Walk on the Wide Side,” reveals more about the Strix’s plans for the handsome vamp. “There’s a lot of mystery and intrigue behind it,” star Charles Michael Davis tells PEOPLE. “Marcel has to try to outsmart and figure out who took his daylight ring” during a New Orleans gala hosted by the secret vampire organization.

Davis reveals he was literally dancing through the pain during the stunt-heavy episode thanks to a partially torn pectoral muscle he incurred during the hiatus while taking Muay Tai to train for the action this season.

“It was challenging to perform with an injury,” Davis says, but “it ended up being of fun with being thrown through walls and tables.”

This is Davis’ first role with fight choreography, and he says his athletic background as well as close work with the stunt coordinator have helped him become more comfortable.

Taking weekly dancing classes has also helped.

“I learned that there’s only so many movements, and if you can learn those, then you can learn most dances,” Davis says about learning ballet choreography. “Now when I do fight choreography for all the stunts and fighting for this season, I can go in one day and go, ‘Oh, I got it,’ and I can be confident.”

On Mondays Davis takes hip-hop and is in a beginner’s ballet class on Wednesdays. He was inspired to take ballet after hearing about his friend touring with dancer Misty Copeland and also because of … Arnold Schwarzenegger?

“I saw Arnold Schwarzenegger doing ballet in that documentary Pumping Iron. So, I was like, ‘Ah, maybe there’s something to it,’ ” says the actor, 30.

When he’s not on set, Davis likes to keep himself busy with activities that he thinks he can use to improve his acting, which he calls his “bread and butter” and views as an investment. In addition to dancing, he’s learning how to play the piano on Saturdays, he takes djembe drumming lessons and also paints and does photography.

“For me, [these are] just things that sort of inform my acting,” Davis says, explaining that learning music helps him with the phrasing and pacing off his monologues, for example. “I try to take big ideas from the different disciplines and apply them to my craft.”

This season, he hopes the show will give him a chance to showcase his new skills on the keys. Take note, writers: Davis has been working really hard on “Für Elise.”

The Originals airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on The CW.