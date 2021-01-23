The reality identity was described as a "true gentleman" by his TOWIE costars

The Only Way Is Essex Star Mick Norcross Found Dead at 57

British reality TV star Mick Norcross was found dead in his Essex home on Thursday. He was 57.

The reality star was the former owner of Sugar Hut nightclub in Brentwood, UK, which was frequently featured on the show The Only Way is Essex.

"So sad to hear the news today of the passing of Mr Sugarhut @micky_norcross," the bar tweeted. "A very talented, friendly and fun guy, who made a huge mark on Brentwood. A true Essex legend who will be sorely missed, our condolences to his family and friends at this sad time."

According to Essex Police, officers reported to an address in Bulphan, Essex shortly before 3.15 p.m. local time and found a man dead inside.

Norcross' death is not being treated as suspicious, police said. No other details about his death were immediately available.

The Only Way is Essex stars past and present took to social media to pay tribute to Norcross.

"ALWAYS A GENTLEMAN 💔absolutely shocked and saddened by the news💔" Gemma Collins captioned a photo of the two together. "my thoughts and prayers are going out to Kirk family and friends absolutely tragic #ripmicknorcross the memories of the early days the sugar hut and the wonderful filming parties you put on will never be forgotten 💔 you never know what someone is going through you was one of the good guys 😞"

Another TOWIE star, James Argent, sent his condolences on Twitter, quoting Norcross' last tweet before he died, which read "At the end remind yourself that you did the best you could. And that is good enough."

"A true gentleman & a very kind man! RIP Mick🙏" Argent wrote. "Many amazing memories, So Sad! My thoughts are with his family💔"

TOWIE star turned TV presenter Mick Wright also paid his respects to Norcross, writing that his death should "be ANOTHER reason to check in on people and ask if they are ok. It's imperative we talk."