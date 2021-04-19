Rainn Wilson joins Bear Grylls in Utah's La Sal mountains on Monday's episode of Running Wild

The Office's Rainn Wilson Traverses a Canyon on Running Wild with Bear Grylls: 'This Is Hard'

Rainn Wilson is a long way from the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in Scranton.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls, The Office alum adventures through Utah's La Sal mountains. Wilson, 55, is soon met with a major challenge when he must step off a mountain ledge and traverse a canyon using only a rope he is tethered to.

"I guess I just am going to step off the edge…" he says as he prepares to cross over to where host Bear Grylls is standing.

"Okay Rainn, I'm not entirely sure how strong these ropes are, so just ease yourself off," the British adventurer advises Wilson. "This is the point of no return now."

After making it about halfway across, Wilson grinds to a halt and must use his arms to pull himself the rest of the way.

"Aw man, this is hard," he says.

"How are you feeling?" Grylls, 46, asks Wilson, who replies, "I'm going to need some help."

"Okay, I'm pulling as much as I can here," Grylls says. "Pull harder, please!" Wilson replies.

"I'm doing my best," Grylls assures him.

Finally, Wilson makes landfall, reporting that his arms feel "fried, like spaghetti."

"Adventuring with Bear Grylls sounds fun in theory, but the reality of it is it's really hard work," he continues.

"This has been so hard. I need a nap," he quips.