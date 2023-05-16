'The Office' Stars Celebrate 10 Years Since Series Finale: 'A Lot of Beauty in Ordinary Things'

The stars of The Office are celebrating the tenth anniversary of the comedy's series finale.

On Tuesday, Jenna Fischer, who played Pam Beesly on the beloved sitcom, shared a behind-the-scenes photo from filming the final episode to mark the milestone.

"The Office Series Finale aired 10 years ago today. There's a lot of beauty in ordinary things. Isn't that kind of the point? Final Pam talking head ❤️"

In the comment section, her former castmate — and current Office Ladies podcast co-host — Angela Kinsey responded with a string of emojis, "😭❤️"

Jennifer Garner also commented on the post, writing, "Finales really get to me but this one just about did me in 😭"

Kinsey, 51, also shared her own memory from the finale, in which her character Angela Martin married Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson). The actress posted a photo of herself being carried by costar Phyllis Smith, who played Phyllis Vance on the NBC comedy.

"Ten years ago today Phyllis carried Angela down the aisle to marry her love, Dwight. ❤️ #theofficefinale" she captioned the throwback photo.

Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone on The Office, also posted a message to commemorate the anniversary of the show, which ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2013.

"10 years ago today The Office series finale aired and we all said goodbye to Dunder Mifflin. (@soulstealer007 )" he wrote.

On the Office Ladies podcast in March, Steve Carell revealed that filming his send-off episode of the NBC series — which occurred in 2011 — was "very emotional."

"It was time for other characters to step to the forefront and other storylines to be pursued," Carell, 60, told his former costars. "I think it was the right .... The timing was right, I think for everybody but simultaneously there's just a sense of joy for me that we had experienced all of this and we were getting... I was getting a chance to take a lap with everybody."

Carell, who played Dunder Mifflin branch manager Michael Scott for seven seasons, continued: "And the way those last two episodes were structured, it felt very rich to me to simultaneously be saying goodbye as Michael and us as friends in this moment of work together. But, yeah, it was a lot, it was a very emotional thing."

"It was," agreed Fischer as Kinsey added, "It was just hitting us in waves I remember. We would laugh one minute and then be tearing up the next. But like you said, it was because we'd had such a good run, we'd had such a good time."

"Incredible," summed up Carell. "Just incredible."

