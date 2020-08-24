The Office's Brian Baumgartner Wanted Kevin & Erin to Be a Couple: 'Their Energies Matched'
"Sadly, we never got to witness the great love story that Kevin and Erin could have been," Brian Baumgartner said on An Oral History of The Office
Move over, Jim and Pam — another (unexpected) coupling almost stole the show on The Office.
On episode 8 of Spotifys' An Oral History of The Office podcast, host Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone on the hit comedy series for all nine seasons, revealed that he advocated for his quirky character to have a romance with the adorably innocent Erin Hannon, played by Ellie Kemper.
“Do you know that I pitched Kevin and Erin getting together?” Baumgartner, 47, asked Kemper, 40, during the podcast episode.
“I think that would be a pretty reasonable relationship," she agreed.
Baumgartner explained that he felt the two eccentric characters had compatible energies.
"I went up to the writers’ room, and I said, ‘If Kevin could mature just a little, there was something about their energy that I thought was right,'" he recalled. "Their energies matched in a weird way."
“That actually makes perfect sense to me. I love that pitch,” Kemper said.
"Sadly, we never got to witness the great love story that Kevin and Erin could have been," Baumgartner added.
RELATED: Jenna Fischer Says Fans of The Office 'Don't Understand' That She and John Krasinski Aren't a Couple
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories
Kemper also reflected on Erin's long-standing relationship with Andy Bernard, played by Ed Helms. The eventual Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star said she "never thought" Erin and Andy were meant for each other.
"I felt like Andy was a bit too childish," she elaborated. "He wasn’t ready to take care of Erin. Erin was ready to take care of Andy, but I felt that it was uneven in that respect."
Baumgartner's 12-episode podcast debuted exclusively on Spotify on July 14, featuring interviews with Steve Carell (Michael Scott), John Krasinski (Jim Halpert), Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly), Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute), Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin) and more costars.
RELATED VIDEO: The Office's Brian Baumgartner Dishes on His Brand-New Podcast, the Green Bay Packers and More!
RELATED: The Office's Leslie David Baker Says Racism Has 'Gotten Worse' After Being Sent Hateful Messages
Kinsey and Fischer currently host the podcast Office Ladies on Earwolf.
An Oral History of The Office podcast, hosted by Brian Baumgartner is now available to stream on Spotify, with new episodes on Tuesdays.