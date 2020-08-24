"Sadly, we never got to witness the great love story that Kevin and Erin could have been," Brian Baumgartner said on An Oral History of The Office

The Office 's Brian Baumgartner Wanted Kevin & Erin to Be a Couple: 'Their Energies Matched'

Move over, Jim and Pam — another (unexpected) coupling almost stole the show on The Office.

On episode 8 of Spotifys' An Oral History of The Office podcast, host Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone on the hit comedy series for all nine seasons, revealed that he advocated for his quirky character to have a romance with the adorably innocent Erin Hannon, played by Ellie Kemper.

“Do you know that I pitched Kevin and Erin getting together?” Baumgartner, 47, asked Kemper, 40, during the podcast episode.

“I think that would be a pretty reasonable relationship," she agreed.

Baumgartner explained that he felt the two eccentric characters had compatible energies.

"I went up to the writers’ room, and I said, ‘If Kevin could mature just a little, there was something about their energy that I thought was right,'" he recalled. "Their energies matched in a weird way."

“That actually makes perfect sense to me. I love that pitch,” Kemper said.

"Sadly, we never got to witness the great love story that Kevin and Erin could have been," Baumgartner added.

Kemper also reflected on Erin's long-standing relationship with Andy Bernard, played by Ed Helms. The eventual Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star said she "never thought" Erin and Andy were meant for each other.

"I felt like Andy was a bit too childish," she elaborated. "He wasn’t ready to take care of Erin. Erin was ready to take care of Andy, but I felt that it was uneven in that respect."

