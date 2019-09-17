The Office Reunion! Angela Kinsey Supported Her Costar Kate Flannery at DWTS Premiere

The stars of The Office stick together.

During Monday night’s season 28 premiere of Dancing with the Stars, Kate Flannery made her ballroom debut — and her former costar Angela Kinsey was cheering her on from the front row.

“Fourteen years ago we took a picture outside our trailers, tonight we took one backstage at @DancingABC,” Flannery, 55, captioned a photo of the two. “Thank you so much @AngelaKinsey love you, love the #OfficeLadies #DWTS.”

Fourteen years ago we took a picture outside our trailers, tonight we took one backstage at @DancingABC thank you so much @AngelaKinsey love you, love the #OfficeLadies ❤️ #DWTS pic.twitter.com/nmvqayyudu — Kate Flannery (@KateFlannery) September 17, 2019

Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer on the beloved NBC sitcom, earned a 15/30 for her debut performance, a cha-cha with new pro Pasha Pashkov.

Speaking to PEOPLE Now last month, Kinsey, 48, said she was “so excited” to watch her friend compete this season.

“First of all, Kate is an amazing performer,” she said. “Kate Flannery is a phenomenal performer, she’s an amazing singer. She has been touring with Jane Lynch and they do just the most amazing Christmas album. They perform it and Kate dances. I can’t wait. She can twirl!”

Last night @janemarielynch won an Emmy and tonight she came to support me at @DancingABC is there anyone more amazing? ❤️ #DWTS pic.twitter.com/x6CZEbk1Ka — Kate Flannery (@KateFlannery) September 17, 2019

Lynch, who performs the anti-cabaret act Two Lost Souls with Flannery, was also at Monday night’s premiere, just one day after she took home the award for best guest actress in a comedy series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at the Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday.

“Last night @janemarielynch won an Emmy and tonight she came to support me at @DancingABC is there anyone more amazing?” Flannery tweeted alongside a photo of the two women.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.