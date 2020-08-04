The beloved series, currently streaming on Netflix, will relaunch on Peacock in January

The Office Will Feature Unreleased Content When It Moves to Peacock Next Year

The Office fans will be introduced to never-before-seen material when the beloved sitcom moves to Peacock in January.

Currently, all nine seasons of the hit series are streaming on Netflix, which has the exclusive rights to the show until the end of 2020. Next year, it will relaunch on Peacock, NCBUniversal's new streaming platform. And according to Matt Strauss, chairman of Peacock and NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises, it will feature unreleased content to entice viewers.

"We will be reintroducing The Office in a more complete way, incorporating elements that were not part of the original broadcast," Strauss said in a recent interview with Bloomberg.

The Office originally aired on NBC from 2005 to 2013 and has found huge success on Netflix, where it beat out Friends as the most-watched licensed show last year.

Peacock, which launched last month, offers a free, ad-supported option that provides fans with more than 20,000 hours of programming. It includes next-day access to current seasons of freshman broadcast series, complete classic series, popular movies, curated daily news and sports programming.

Available comedies include 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, Saturday Night Live, Saved by the Bell, Punky Brewster, The Johnny Carson Show, The Carol Burnett Show, Real Husbands of Hollywood and Everybody Hates Chris.