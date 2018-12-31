The Office’s Paul Lieberstein Wants a 'One-Off Special' to Bring 'Everyone Back Together'

The Office: The Movie, anyone?

While Steve Carell has long shot down hopes of a reboot of The Office, Paul Lieberstein has a different idea of how to get the Dunder Mifflin crew back together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I think a one-off special would be the way to go,” he told The Daily Beast. “Some event that brings everyone back together.”

Lieberstein not only acted as HR manager Toby on the hit mockumentary, but he also served as a writer, director, executive producer and showrunner at various points throughout the show’s nine-season run.

His idea comes just over a month after some of the cast crashed the set of Saturday Night Live, which Carell hosted, to jokingly badger him into reviving the show. Ellie Kemper, Ed Helms and Jenna Fischer joined forces to get the Welcome to Marwen star to sign on to a reboot — to no avail.

RELATED: The Stars of The Office Recreate Iconic Cast Photo During Reunion Brunch

As Carell launched into his monologue, a pretend audience member cut in, “My question is: Will you ever reboot The Office?”

“I don’t think so,” Carell replied. “It was a great experience. I love all those people, but I just don’t think it’s the best idea. I think maybe we should just leave it alone.”

“Hi Steve,” Kemper, who played Erin Hannon on the show, chimed in. “People would really love to see an Office reboot. Especially me. Because I need that money. Let’s get that money, Steve.”

When Carell shut her down, Kemper lamented, “You’re a jerk.”

“I just don’t think you understand how much money we’re talking about,” Ed Helms, The Office‘s Andy Bernard, declared. “Like you wouldn’t have to do all those sad movies anymore.”

The Office originally ran for nine seasons, from 2005 to 2013.