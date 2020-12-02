The Office and More Shows Leaving Netflix at the End of December
The beloved NBC sitcom is moving to Peacock in January 2021
As if 2020 hasn't been hard enough, the time has come for The Office to leave Netflix.
The beloved NBC sitcom will no longer be available on the streaming giant after the end of the year. Starting Jan. 1, 2021, all nine seasons of The Office will move to NBCUniversal's new streaming platform, Peacock.
Netflix and NBC first announced the move last year, noting that the network had "secured the exclusive domestic streaming rights" to the show and that it would stream for five years on Peacock.
"We're sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform — but members can binge watch the show to their hearts' content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021," Netflix wrote in a tweet at the time.
The sitcom — starring Steve Carell as Michael Scott, an office manager for the Scranton, Pennsylvania, branch of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company — was streamed for more than 52 billion minutes in 2018 alone, according to NBC. The network also said that in April 2019, The Office was streamed for nearly twice as long as the next most-viewed show, but did not specify the runner-up.
And The Office isn't the only popular multi-season show leaving Netflix — The West Wing and Gossip Girl are also departing.
Check out the full list of shows and movies bidding farewell to Netflix this month:
Leaving Dec. 1
Heartbreakers
The Lobster
Leaving Dec. 4
Cabin Fever
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
Leaving Dec. 5
The Rum Diary
Leaving Dec. 6
The Secret
Leaving Dec. 7
Berlin, I Love You
The Art of the Steal
Leaving Dec. 8
Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3
Leaving Dec. 10
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2
Leaving Dec. 14
Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4
Leaving Dec. 17
Ip Man 3
Leaving Dec. 20
The Little Hours
Leaving Dec. 24
The West Wing: Seasons 1-7
Leaving Dec. 25
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Leaving Dec. 27
Fifty
Leaving Dec. 28
Lawless
Leaving Dec. 29
The Autopsy of Jane Doe
Leaving Dec. 30
Dexter: Seasons 1-8
Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5
Ip Man
Ip Man 2
Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7
Airplane!
An Education
Anna Karenina
Baby Mama
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Bad Teacher
Barbershop
Being John Malkovich
Cape Fear
Casper
Charlie St. Cloud
Coneheads
Definitely, Maybe
Dennis the Menace
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
The Dukes of Hazzard
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Fargo
For Love or Money
Frida
Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6
Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3
Her
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
The Interview
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Nacho Libre
Not Another Teen Movie
The Notebook
Octonauts: Seasons 1-3
The Office: Seasons 1-9
Poltergeist
Pride & Prejudice
Session 9
Splice
Starsky & Hutch
Superman Returns
The Town
Troy
WarGames
The Witches