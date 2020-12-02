The Office and More Shows Leaving Netflix at the End of December

The beloved NBC sitcom is moving to Peacock in January 2021

As if 2020 hasn't been hard enough, the time has come for The Office to leave Netflix.

The beloved NBC sitcom will no longer be available on the streaming giant after the end of the year. Starting Jan. 1, 2021, all nine seasons of The Office will move to NBCUniversal's new streaming platform, Peacock.

Netflix and NBC first announced the move last year, noting that the network had "secured the exclusive domestic streaming rights" to the show and that it would stream for five years on Peacock.

"We're sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform — but members can binge watch the show to their hearts' content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021," Netflix wrote in a tweet at the time.

Image zoom Credit: THE OFFICE -- Season 2 -- Pictured: (l-r) John Krasinsky as Jim Halpert, Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly, Rainn Wilson as Dwight Shrute, Steve Carell as Michael Scott, B.J. Novak as Ryan Howard -- Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank

The sitcom — starring Steve Carell as Michael Scott, an office manager for the Scranton, Pennsylvania, branch of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company — was streamed for more than 52 billion minutes in 2018 alone, according to NBC. The network also said that in April 2019, The Office was streamed for nearly twice as long as the next most-viewed show, but did not specify the runner-up.

And The Office isn't the only popular multi-season show leaving Netflix — The West Wing and Gossip Girl are also departing.

Check out the full list of shows and movies bidding farewell to Netflix this month:

Leaving Dec. 1

Heartbreakers

The Lobster

Leaving Dec. 4

Cabin Fever

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

Leaving Dec. 5

The Rum Diary

Leaving Dec. 6

The Secret

Leaving Dec. 7

Berlin, I Love You

The Art of the Steal

Leaving Dec. 8

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3

Leaving Dec. 10

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2

Leaving Dec. 14

Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4

Leaving Dec. 17

Ip Man 3

Leaving Dec. 20

The Little Hours

Leaving Dec. 24

The West Wing: Seasons 1-7

Image zoom Credit: Mitch Haddad/NBC/Getty

Leaving Dec. 25

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Leaving Dec. 27

Fifty

Leaving Dec. 28

Lawless

Leaving Dec. 29

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

Leaving Dec. 30

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7

Airplane!

An Education

Anna Karenina

Baby Mama

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Bad Teacher

Barbershop

Being John Malkovich

Cape Fear

Casper

Charlie St. Cloud

Coneheads

Definitely, Maybe

Dennis the Menace

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

The Dukes of Hazzard

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Fargo

For Love or Money

Frida

Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6

Image zoom Credit: Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Andrew Eccles/Cw Network/Kobal/Shutterstock; Inset: The CW

Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3

Her

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

The Interview

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Nacho Libre

Not Another Teen Movie

The Notebook

Octonauts: Seasons 1-3

The Office: Seasons 1-9

Poltergeist

Pride & Prejudice

Session 9

Splice

Starsky & Hutch

Superman Returns

The Town

Troy

WarGames