The season 9 episode relied on a stunt driver to get the shot — but he was missing some important information

The Office Cast Joke About the Time They Were 'Almost Killed' Filming the 'Work Bus' Episode

Former Office stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey recounted one of their most terrifying days on the job — and it includes a few ways the cast "almost died."

In their new book, The Office BFFs: Tales of the Office From Two Best Friends, the Office Ladies podcast hosts outlined all of the on-set horrors from the "Work Bus" episode, which aired in season 9. To capture the fears of the day, Fischer and Kinsey chose to refer to the episode as the "Death Bus."

It all began when the bus was supposed to swerve, but the bus rig didn't do the trick. So, a stunt driver was called in, though he was lacking some important information.

Angela Kinsey as Angela Martin and Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly Credit: Justin Lubin/NBCU Photo Bank

"The stunt driver swerved hard," Fischer wrote in the book. "I mean, he cranked that wheel like [Tom Cruise's] Cole Trickle in Days of Thunder. As a result, the entire cast and contents of the bus went flying into the side of the party bus! What no one had considered when they told this stunt driver to swerve as hard as he could without flipping the bus over was that none of our office furniture, props or set decorations were securely tied down."

Another event from the day saw the cast dealing with intense heat inside the bus. To fix the issue, someone rigged an air conditioning unit to the top of the bus. But shortly after, some of the crew members began to feel sick.

THE OFFICE -- "Work Bus" Episode 904 -- Pictured: Jenna Fischer as Pam Halpert Credit: Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

"So that hose was sucking in exhaust and blowing it straight into the sunroof of the bus," Fischer added. "We were all being slowly poisoned. Or not so slowly, actually."

The episode happened to be directed by Breaking Bad lead Bryan Cranston. Kinsey wrote that it wasn't the usual day at work, and had sympathy for the episode he took on.

"Poor Bryan Cranston. I gave him a big hug. He was so calm and kind even as the wheels were literally coming off the Dunder Mifflin bus," she wrote.