The Office Alums Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey Say New Podcast Is a 'Love Letter to the Fans'

The “Office Ladies” are back!

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, The Office alums and real-life BBFs Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey are getting candid about their upcoming and highly anticipated Office-themed podcast, Office Ladies, which will delve into behind-the-scenes stories about Pam Beesly, Angela Martin, Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), Michael Scott (Steve Carrell) and the rest of the Dunder Mifflin gang.

“We’ve been wanting to work together again ever since we stopped working together,” Fischer, 45, tells PEOPLE. “Angela and I became best friends because we were cast on The Office together, we worked together and saw each other every day. I think the hardest part for me about it ending was that I didn’t get to see my best friend every day anymore.”

“We just said, ‘You know, next year is the 15th anniversary of the show and this seems like a really fun time to share our memories. How could we do that?’ And that’s how we came up with the idea of the podcast,” she adds.

Although Kinsey, 48, admits that they “don’t consider ourselves the experts on The Office in anyway,” they are open to discussing what audiences are eager to have answered. “The fans are more experts than we are, so we are going to be looking for questions. We want to talk about the things that people want to know about.”

Earlier this month, the ladies announced the news and expressed their excitement for the project on Instagram.

“My bff @angelakinsey and I are excited to be teaming up with @earwolfto bring you our new podcast Office Ladies!” Fischer wrote in her caption, sharing a photo of herself and Kinsey gleefully tossing popcorn into the air with huge smiles on their faces.

“Each week we will watch an episode of The Office and tell you all the behind-the-scenes scoop and trivia…the kind of stuff that only two people who were there can know,” Fischer’s caption continued.

In an official trailer for the upcoming podcast — which comes from Stitcher’s comedy podcasting network, Earwolf, and will launch on Oct. 16 — the ladies give a glimpse of what listeners can expect by reminiscing on fan-favorite episode, “Booze Cruise.”

“These were night shoots,” Kinsey recalls. “We never did night shoots. We had to go to a boat in Long Beach and we had to get there at like 4 p.m. and we had to film until like five in the morning.”

“Here we are shooting all night long and Greg comes up to me,” she shares. “It’s like one in the morning. Greg Daniels, our showrunner, our creator, he’s like, ‘Hey Angela, will you do some of the puking stuff? Kate Flannery (Meredith) is going to do it.’ I was like ‘What?’ “

“You had two choices,” she says. “You could take a big swig of cold minestrone soup or cold cream of mushroom. They said, ‘Take a huge swallow and hold it in your mouth until we say action. On action spew it out.’ And I want you to know, like the 10 seconds it took them to get the camera ready, holding that cold soup in my mouth, I literally started to physically gag. None of it ended up in the episode. We did like three takes of fake puking.”

Though cringe-worthy, this is just one of the hilarious memories that Office fans around the world can expect to hear on the podcast.

“We were always being chatty in the corner and I think now we get to be chatty together,” says Fischer.

“It’s our love letter to the fans of The Office because they are just amazing,” says Kinsey. “Their love for the show and how it keeps continuing to find a new audience is so special to us.”

While both ladies have tangible daily reminders of their time on the beloved NBC series — Fischer has Pam’s hair clip framed in her office, while Kinsey has the engagement ring Dwight (Rainn Wilson) gave her character — they often think about where their characters would be if The Office was still filming.

“I love the idea of like Dwight and Angela running a really crappy bed and breakfast where Mose is like the valet,” Kinsey says of her character, Angela. “It’s horrible, but somehow they really embrace this B&B and really live for their Yelp reviews.”

As for Fischer’s Pam, “I just like to imagine that Pam and Jim are happily raising their family,” she says. “And I like to think that Pam has found a way to work her artistic life and weave her arts into her life someway. Maybe she’s still doing murals or maybe she’s an art teacher. I don’t know what it is, but I hope whatever she’s doing, that art is a big central part of her life.”

And to help share the memories with listeners, the ladies will be joined by numerous members of the cast and crew.

“Not only did it change our careers, but it created for us some of our best friendships and relationships,” says Fischer. “I mean, as a cast, we are bonded for life.”

Office Ladies will be available on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and anywhere you can download podcasts on Oct. 16.