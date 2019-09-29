The Office Reunion! Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey & Kate Flannery Together Again at L.A. Benefit

From a paper company to a star-studded gala, the women of The Office have found each other once again.

Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, and Kate Flannery, who all starred in the beloved NBC sitcom, reunited on Saturday night for the Thirst Gala benefit in Beverly Hills.

The three women came together to present an award for the benefit, which is dedicated to ending the global water crisis. And after doing so, they shared their exciting reunion to fans on social media.

Fischer, who played receptionist-turned-sales rep Pam Halpert (née Beesly) in all nine seasons, shared a photo of herself with Kinsey, 48, Flannery, 55, and Thirst Project CEO and founder Seth Maxwell.

“A wonderful evening with my Office lovelies @angelakinseyand @therealkateflannery with @sethmaxwell1 in honor of @thirstproject They work to bring clean water to people all over the world. #inspiring #thirstgala,” Fisher, 45, wrote.

Kinsey, who played cat-loving accountant Angela Martin on the show, shared a selfie with her former costars, writing, “I love these gals! Thx @therealkateflannery & @msjennafischer for coming out to support me tonight! I’m about to host the @thirstproject gala! I’m nervous but seeing these smiling faces is helping me sweat less! ❤️ #thirstgala.”

Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer, shared the same selfie as Kinsey, and wrote, “Reunited and it feels so good,” along with adding several hashtags and tagging her former costars.

Additional attendees at the event included Adam Sandler, Gavin Degraw, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Bachelor alums Ashley Iaconetti and Nick Viall.

Earlier this month, real-life BFFs Kinsey and Fischer revealed they were starting a podcast together called Office Ladies that will delve into behind-the-scene stories from their time on the show. The podcast will launch on Oct. 16.

“My bff @angelakinsey and I are excited to be teaming up with @earwolf to bring you our new podcast Office Ladies!” Fischer wrote in her caption, sharing a photo of herself and Kinsey gleefully tossing popcorn into the air with huge smiles on their faces.

“Each week we will watch an episode of The Office and tell you all the behind-the-scenes scoop and trivia…the kind of stuff that only two people who were there can know,” Fischer’s caption continued.

“There might be some tangents about our lives, our friendship, our cats and our Target runs. We will also answer your questions!! It starts Wednesday October 16th so get ready to watch The Office with us!!” continued Fischer. “We can’t wait! #theoffice #officeladies #bffs (‘Office Ladies’ will be available on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and anywhere you can download podcasts.)”

Kinsey’s echoed Fischer’s post, writing, “Aaaaah!! I get to work with my bff again! I am SO excited to share with you all that @msjennafischer and I are doing a podcast with @earwolf!”

Flannery, meanwhile, is busy on the dance floor as a contestant on the current season of Dancing with the Stars. She and her partner, newcomer Pasha Pashkov, earned a total judges score of 36 out of 60 from their first two weeks on the show.